‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home

A rescued Staffodshire bull terrier is looking for a loving family to spend the rest of his days with.

Scottish SPCA is hoping to find a forever home for 14-year-old Bow who has been living in their Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak for nearly three months.

The playful and happy pooch was passed on to the care of the charity in October after his previous owner died.

And while he might be an “elderly gentleman”, Bow is still as joyful and lively as ever and enjoys playing with his toys and going out for walks.

Centre manager Jacqueline McEwan said: “This loveable chap does not let his age define him and, at 14 years of age, is still as happy as ever.

“Bow is a very comical dog who will happily lay with his legs up and roll to and from on his favourite blanket.

“He also loves his toys and he will express his delight by making the typical Staffy noises.”

Can you help find Bow a new home?

The charity is keen to find Bow a suitable home, where he can thrive and spend the rest of his days surrounded by love and affection.

Due to his age, Bow has several pre-existing conditions that have to be monitored carefully.

He currently does not require any treatment, however, Ms McEwan warned that any future medical checks won’t be covered through insurance.

She added that the perfect pair would be with a family, which has access to open outdoor spaces and doesn’t have any other animals.

“Bow also loves his walks and would thrive with a family who can take him to parks and let him play in the grass,” she said.

“He would suit a home where he can be the only animal and have all the attention to himself. He would also benefit from having a secure garden so he can safely roam around and sniff.”

Anybody interested in offering Bow a home can apply through the Scottish SPCA website.