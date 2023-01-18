Alister Jack: Reasons to be cheerful despite north-east freeport loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Politics Scottish politics

Alister Jack: Reasons to be cheerful despite north-east freeport loss

By Alister Jack, Secretary of State for Scotland
January 18, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 8:41 am
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.

The creation of a Green Freeport on the Cromarty Firth will turbo-charge the economy.

Delivering 25,000 jobs and £4.8 billion investment, its impact will be felt across the Highlands and far beyond.

As the Prime Minister underlined when he visited Scotland last week, the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Freeport will create massive opportunities for renewable industries.

Led by a consortium focused on achieving net zero by delivering green energy, the tax incentives which come with freeport status will help stimulate economic growth and improve the environment.

I understand the frustration felt in the north-east, some of which has been expressed through the opinion columns of the Press and Journal.

As Scottish Secretary, I’m proud that the UK Government has delivered two Scottish freeports with the creation of a similar zone on the Firth of Forth.

Originally, the vision was for just one freeport north of the border, but I am delighted we have ultimately been able to deliver a second one.

Building on a UK Government investment of £52 million seed capital we have got Scottish ministers on board and together we have created these special economic zones.

Aberdeen harbour hoped to gain from freeport status.

As a result, Scotland’s two freeports will bring a total of 75,000 highly skilled jobs and £10.8 billion in private and public investment.

Our decision to establish Scottish freeports attracted five excellent Scottish bids, which in itself was a healthy endorsement of our approach.

Each bid went through a rigorous and stringent process involving the UK and Scottish governments before the victors were announced.

‘Disappointment’ in north-east

As is inevitable in any competitive process, there was disappointment from those who were unsuccessful in the north-east, Glasgow City Region and Orkney, especially given the hard work that went into all five applications.

The beauty of freeports, however, is that the ripples of economic growth will be felt across Scotland.

We are acutely aware of the uniquely talented north-east workforce.

I understand the frustration felt in the north-east, some of which has been expressed through the opinion columns of The Press and Journal.

Peterhead made the joint bid with Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

In that context, I would like to reassure people that the UK Government is right behind the north-east and suggestions to the contrary are wide of the mark.

We are working hard to support its people and the magnificent contribution they make to our energy supplies and economy.

North-east has ‘vital’ role

The UK Government fully recognises the vital role North Sea oil and gas has during these challenging times.

As we transition to net-zero, there remains a great need for a secure domestic energy supply, and the effects of Putin’s abhorrent war on Ukraine on the global gas market has only demonstrated this further.

We are acutely aware of the uniquely talented north-east workforce and Aberdeen’s status as one of the world’s great energy centres.

We also recognise the challenges that communities north of the central belt face.

That’s why the UK Government is investing £27 million in the Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone.

Our £125 million investment in the Aberdeen City Region Deal includes £90 million towards the ground-breaking Net Zero Technology Centre.

Could carbon capture still get green light?

Last week my Scotland Office colleague Malcolm Offord opened the National Subsea Centre, a multi-million-pound renewables research facility linked to the Net Zero Technology Centre.

Other UK Government investment in the area includes £20 million through the Levelling Up Fund to revamp Aberdeen’s city centre.

St Fergus gas terminal, near Peterhead, is at the heart of ambitious plans for carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and low-carbon aviation fuel manufacturing facilities.

While the UK Government’s North Sea Transition Deal will deliver up to £16 billion in new energy technologies by 2030.

There’s also been support of over £40m in UK Government funding for the Acorn carbon capture project at the St Fergus Gas Terminal in Peterhead, designed to store industrial emissions in empty gas reservoirs in the North Sea.

Although the Acorn project is a ‘reserve’ project at the minute, there will be further opportunities for it to get the green light when the second phase of the UK Government’s carbon capture and storage scheme is rolled out.

As we move forward the UK Government remains committed to working with the Scottish Government, councils and local organisations to deliver for the north-east.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled…
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
The Black Rood: Where is the lost Crown Jewel of Scotland?
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Douglas Ross 'majorly disappointed' at UK Government funding snub for Moray
Inside story: The truth behind Aberdeen and Peterhead's doomed freeport bid
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Major £20m boost for Peterhead museum and Macduff aquarium plans
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Ruaridh McConnachie's still a long way from a Scotland cap,…
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Scotrail sunday timetable
Just 3% of £200 million faster north-east rail promise spent since pledge in 2016

Most Read

1
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional…
Alister Jack says the north-east has a vital role and hinted at better news for carbon capture scheme.
Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star

Editor's Picks

Most Commented