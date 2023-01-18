Elgin bowler Mike Stepney beaten in World Championship by quality shot-maker Mark Dawes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin bowler Mike Stepney beaten in World Championship by quality shot-maker Mark Dawes

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 18, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 7:52 am
Mike Stepney plays a shot against Mark Dawes.
Mike Stepney plays a shot against Mark Dawes.

Elgin bowler Mike Stepney put up a brave fight as he bowed out in round two of the Imagine Cruising Indoor World Bowls Championship.

He was beaten 2-0 in the second round of the singles at Potters Resorts, Hopton-on-Sea in Norfolk by Lancashire hot-shot, and two-times singles winner, Mark Dawes.

In a tie shown live on BBC2, fans enjoyed a thrilling battle that some suggested would have been high enough quality to be a final as Dawes won it 6-5, 8-6, or 11 ends to seven overall.

The opening set was a close contest, which the Englishman edged 6-5.

It was nip and tuck in the second set and an outrageously inch-perfect shot from Dawes took the scoreline to 6-6 when it looked like the Scot was about to draw level and just that little bit of precision when it mattered most took Dawes over the line.

Mark Dawes, left, and Mike Stepney.

Moray bowler gave it all in tie

Stepney explained he gave it his best shot in a bid to cause an upset, but was outdone with some top-class winners from his opponent.

He said: “I threw everything at Mark. I was playing as good as I ever have done on the carpet, but Mark came out with the big bowls time after time and done what he had to do.”

Dawes, who now faces David Gourlay in the quarter-finals, was respectful of his friendly rival from Moray, praising his performance.

He said: “Mike probably played a little bit more consistent than me. I just managed to find two or three really big bowls.  I got a couple of perfect results as well.

“We were both playing well, with Mike just edging it, but I just managed to find two or three big bowls, which is what you need fortunately.”

Stepney was a whisker away from being a pairs winner on Monday when he and Welshman Jason Greenslade  lost 10-4, 9-5 in the final against England’s Nick Brett and Greg Harlow.

On Wednesday, Jason Banks from Inverurie will be in singles action at 1pm against defending champion Les Gillett.

Greenslade awaits the winner on Friday.

