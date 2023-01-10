SNP energy secretary slams ‘money wasting’ delays to north-east carbon capture scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP energy secretary slams ‘money wasting’ delays to north-east carbon capture scheme

The UK Government has been accused of putting jobs in the north-east at risk after delays to carbon capture funding.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
January 10, 2023, 6:46 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 9:25 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Energy Secretary Michael Matheson criticised the UK Government for delays. Image: PA.
Energy Secretary Michael Matheson criticised the UK Government for delays. Image: PA.

The UK Government has been accused of putting jobs in the north-east at risk after delays to carbon capture funding.

Scottish Energy Secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs he is “deeply concerned” at a “lack of progress”.

The SNP minister spoke out at Holyrood as he unveil the Scottish Government’s new draft energy strategy -which you itself was quickly  branded a “breathtaking betrayal” of the oil and gas sector.

Mr Matheson was asked for an update on negotiations with the UK Government over the carbon capture project, which could deliver thousands of green jobs across the north and north-east. 

In 2021, Westminster chose to snub proposals for a carbon capture, utilisation and storage scheme, led by the Acorn Project in Aberdeenshire.

The Acorn project, which is housed at the St Fergus gas terminal (pictured). Image: Supplied by Camarco.

It was instead put on the ‘reserve’ list, with former energy minister Greg Hands repeatedly pledging more details on the next “track two” funding phase by the end of last year.

But this process – or a timeline for this process – is delayed, with the Scottish Government among those calling for the Acorn Project to be selected.

‘Bitterly betrayed’

Mr Matheson said there is “no certainty or clarity” over the timeframe for applying for funding.

He added: “It’s absolutely essential that the UK Government do not lose what is a major economic opportunity with the Acorn project.

“If it is lost then communities right across the north-east and down to Grangemouth will rightly feel bitterly betrayed by the UK Government.

“We will continue to press them to make sure they take forward urgent action addressing this issue because it is mission critical to delivering climate change in Scotlnad and right across the UK.

“Any further delay is wasting money on a project that could be getting delivered now and creating jobs now.”

Acorn CCS is based at the St Fergus Gas Terminal
The Acorn Project is based at the St Fergus Gas Terminal. Image: Supplied by Shell.

However, a UK government source said: “The UK Government is committed to bringing forward a further 10 million tonnes per annum of carbon capture and storage capacity by the end of this decade.

“This is in support of our overall 20-30 million tonnes per annum of carbon capture and storage capacity by 2030.”

The heart of the cluster is known as Acorn, which takes in key facilities across the north-east including the port and the St Fergus gas terminal in Peterhead, as well as former oil and gas pipelines in the North Sea.

Carbon capture and storage involves trapping emissions and transporting them, either by pipeline or shipping, for permanent storage underground.

It is understood political reshuffles at Westminster had a knock-on effect on moving forward with the next round of funding.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was approached to comment.

