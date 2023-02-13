Highland care home crisis leaves 200 vulnerable residents ‘at risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Highland care home crisis leaves 200 vulnerable residents ‘at risk’

Ullapool home Mo Dhachaidh is among those closing, leaving 14 residents looking for alternative accommodation.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
February 13, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 13, 2023, 6:11 am
Photo of Calum Ross
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images

Health chiefs fear 200 vulnerable care home residents in the Highlands are currently “at risk” as facilities across the region struggle to stay open.

NHS bosses admit there are “significant challenges” facing a sector already struggling with severe staff shortages and the soaring cost of living.

The Highland area is being hardest hit because of the area’s older population and high number of small and rural care homes, some of which are being put up for sale.

Industry leaders said it was “increasingly not sustainable” for charities and small family-run businesses to run the vital facilities.

They highlighted the impact of Brexit on staffing and a lack of government support.

Social care chiefs in the Highlands warned last year of the “potential collapse” of the sector in parts of the region.

Grandview House, Grantown, is up for sale. Image: Liquorice Media

The crisis was discussed again at a meeting of the Highland health and social care governance committee last month.

Chief officer Louise Bussell was asked for a broad idea of the number of care homes and residents at risk.

She said: “It is thought that currently there are close to 200 residents that are in care homes who are exposed to a more vulnerable position.

“There is not anything imminent for any of the homes concerned but there is a need to be mindful of the current risks.”

It was also noted that there had recently been “significant change in some areas that had been thought stable”.

Bosses say they are mapping out where the loss of any more care homes “cannot be afforded”.

The committee was told that while the Scottish Government had an “appreciation of the position”, there was “still an expectation that a local solution is found” in Highland.

Ullapool’s Mo Dhachaidh care home during a campaign to save the facility in 2000

It was reported last month that Mo Dhachaidh care home in Ullapool is closing in April, with alternative accommodation being sought for its 14 residents.

Last year, Grandview House in Grantown was shut, impacting 34 residents.

An NHS Highland spokesman said: “There are a small number of care homes for sale within Highland and other homes are experiencing significant challenges due to the current pressures across health and social care, relating to the cost of living.

“Health boards and local authorities across the country are working with independent providers to understand risks and address mitigations to ensure the sustainability of service provision and the safety and wellbeing of residents.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Care, which represents independent care providers, said care homes were increasingly places offering “highly complex” care and support to people with a range of conditions, many of whom are receiving palliative and end-of-life care.

Brexit

She said: “Brexit has led to the loss of many of the social care workforce, with some individuals leaving the sector to work in hospitality and retail, especially in rural and remote areas such as the Highlands.

“This coupled with rising living costs which have included massive energy cost increases, and an already existing crisis in workforce recruitment and retention creates very real pressures on sustainability.

“Scottish Care is concerned that the care home sector is increasingly not sustainable for charities and small family-run businesses, especially in rural and remote areas due to a lack of investment and funding from central and local government. ”

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant. Image: Jason Hedges

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said the unprecedent pressures in social care are felt “much more in our rural communities”.

“Many care homes throughout the Highlands and Islands are trying their best to ensure that a sustainable level of care is provided to their residents,” she said.

“I am aware that NHS Highland and Highland Council are working strategically to identify the true scale of this problem and to ensure that care homes are supported and that residents, families and the community are continued to be looked after.

“What is apparent is that the Scottish Government do not seem to grasp the precarious situation that care homes are in.”

SNP Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart described the millions of pounds for the new market as a "drop in the ocean" compared to what the north-east is due.
Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart. Image:  Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A marketing campaign to support the recruitment of more adult social care workers was launched last month.

Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said: “The local authority and health and social care partnership will wish to ensure that in delivering social care they take full account of the need to have safe and sustainable numbers of staff.

“We recognise the issues they have raised and are working closely with partners to ensure the effective and safe delivery of care services.

“We’re running a national campaign to boost recruitment to the centre and are already increasing pay, improving terms and conditions in the sector, and developing clear career pathways, all backed by Fair Work principles, to make social care a more attractive career.

“This will continue with the National Care Service, which will ensure our workforce is supported and rewarded.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Man, 56, charged following reported ‘brawl’ at Bridge of Don Thistle match
2
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Why your taxes are going up and the cost of living will remain high
3
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Moray nurse struck off for ‘forcibly administering’ medicine to care home residents
4
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Aberdeen ‘council estate lassie’ proves old teacher wrong – by opening up her own…
5
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Fierce Beer to organise bus to brewery after transport link to new Dyce taproom…
6
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform ‘discontent’ rises – but voters…

More from Press and Journal

Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Macdonald Hotels hails trading recovery after 'unprecedented' challenges of Covid
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Financial crash paved way for north-east marketing and PR firm
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
'We learn from them too' - Seafield Primary School celebrates digital learning project
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Acumen Financial Planning wins award for the fifth time
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Sean Welsh hails Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup victory at Livingston - and thinks they…
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Juniors: Glentanar edge out Dundee Violet in Quest Engineering Cup
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Assynt deer cull: Crofters urge MSP to intervene to help resolve dispute
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Highland League: Rothes leave it late against Wick, as Huntly extend unbeaten home run
Nursing homes are under pressure. Image: Getty Images
Craig Brown: New Aberdeen chief exec Alan Burrows will go the extra mile for…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented