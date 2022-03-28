Question mark over the future of 34 residents as Highland care home plunges into administration

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Highland care home will close and a second could follow after the companies that own them plunged into administration.

Grandview House in Grantown will close in 13 weeks, placing a huge question mark over where its 34 residents will go.

Main’s House in Newtonmore is also affected. But it is hoped that a buyer will be found to keep it running.

Dinah Hanid (Eavis), on behalf of the directors of Grandview House Limited and Main’s House Limited, said: “As a family, it has been a privilege to work with so many wonderful people for more than two decades.

“We are truly sorry that we can no longer continue to operate our services.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who have supported us over many years.”

‘This is a sad time for residents’

NHS Highland will work with the administrator, care home staff and the affected families to ensure a “smooth and managed closure”.

Social workers have been appointed to help the authority find new homes for the residents.

NHS Highland area manager Maria Dickson said: “This is a sad time for residents, families and staff at Grandview Care Home.

“The home has provided excellent care to the local Grantown community for many years.

“I am grateful to the provider and their staff for their years of caring service to residents, particularly so during the challenging Covid period.

“We are optimistic that Main’s House will attract a buyer.”

Meeting will provide update

A meeting between the company and affected families will take place at Grantown’s Royal British Legion tomorrow night.

Grantown Community Council’s Ewan MacGregor was sad to hear about the upcoming closure.

He said: “It’s terrible news for the residents. It will also have a major impact on the town.

“Staff will lose jobs and there will be a knock-on effect for the local economy too.”

Fellow community councillor Declan Gallacher, who is standing in the upcoming Highland Council elections, added: “It’s going to be a big upheaval.

“Where will they go? Some of the residents will have lived there for a long time.

“We don’t know where they might end up.”

The Care Inspectorate recently gave Grandview House an overall rating of adequate.

This followed an unannounced visit.

Despite this, the inspectors were told by residents and families that the home was “first class” and that “everyone is kind”.