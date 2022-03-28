Question mark over the future of 34 residents as Highland care home plunges into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Question mark over the future of 34 residents as Highland care home plunges into administration

By Stuart Findlay
March 28, 2022, 12:12 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 12:15 pm
The Grandview House care home will close in 13 weeks. Picture by Sandy McCook
The Grandview House care home will close in 13 weeks. Picture by Sandy McCook

A Highland care home will close and a second could follow after the companies that own them plunged into administration.

Grandview House in Grantown will close in 13 weeks, placing a huge question mark over where its 34 residents will go.

Main’s House in Newtonmore is also affected. But it is hoped that a buyer will be found to keep it running.

Dinah Hanid (Eavis), on behalf of the directors of Grandview House Limited and Main’s House Limited, said: “As a family, it has been a privilege to work with so many wonderful people for more than two decades.

“We are truly sorry that we can no longer continue to operate our services.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who have supported us over many years.”

‘This is a sad time for residents’

NHS Highland will work with the administrator, care home staff and the affected families to ensure a “smooth and managed closure”.

Social workers have been appointed to help the authority find new homes for the residents.

NHS Highland area manager Maria Dickson said: “This is a sad time for residents, families and staff at Grandview Care Home.

“The home has provided excellent care to the local Grantown community for many years.

“I am grateful to the provider and their staff for their years of caring service to residents, particularly so during the challenging Covid period.

“We are optimistic that Main’s House will attract a buyer.”

Meeting will provide update

A meeting between the company and affected families will take place at Grantown’s Royal British Legion tomorrow night.

Grantown Community Council’s Ewan MacGregor was sad to hear about the upcoming closure.

He said: “It’s terrible news for the residents. It will also have a major impact on the town.

Picture by Sandy McCook

“Staff will lose jobs and there will be a knock-on effect for the local economy too.”

Fellow community councillor Declan Gallacher, who is standing in the upcoming Highland Council elections, added: “It’s going to be a big upheaval.

“Where will they go? Some of the residents will have lived there for a long time.

“We don’t know where they might end up.”

The Care Inspectorate recently gave Grandview House an overall rating of adequate.

This followed an unannounced visit.

Despite this, the inspectors were told by residents and families that the home was “first class” and that “everyone is kind”.

