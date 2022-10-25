Emergency action amid warnings of ‘collapse of care home sector’ in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Emergency action amid warnings of ‘collapse of care home sector’ in Highlands

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
October 25, 2022, 1:25 pm Updated: October 25, 2022, 4:11 pm
Highland Council and NHS Highland are working with the Scottish Government to face off a 'significant risk' for Highland care homes. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Highland Council and NHS Highland are working with the Scottish Government to face off a 'significant risk' for Highland care homes. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

NHS Highland and the Highland Council have called an extraordinary general meeting in an attempt to save the failing adult social care sector.

And a Highland Council report reveals that the Scottish Government has been asked to intervene.

Demand on adult social care has hit an all-time high following the pandemic. However, NHS Highland has fewer care home beds and significant gaps in community services.

The health board and council held frank talks at their joint monitoring committee (JMC) last month. NHS community services boss Louise Bussell warned that many services are unsustainable, calling the adult social care sector “pressured and fragile”.

Now, the committee has agreed to reconvene next month for an extraordinary general meeting.

Significant risk of collapse

A report to this week’s meeting of the full Highland Council states:

“At the JMC meeting on 5 October, a decision was made to hold an extraordinary meeting in November to consider the potential collapse of the care home sector in parts of the Highlands.

“The general risk in relation to future care home delivery is already included in the council’s risk register as a significant risk.”

Care homes in some areas of Highland face a crisis in staffing and funding, says the Highland Council report.

The report sets out the main problems:

  • inability to recruit and retain staff
  • no accommodation for staff
  • short notice closures
  • insufficient care home capacity
  • lack of funding to replace provision
  • the nature of rural demand

Adult social care providers in rural areas are at the highest risk, because the geography prevents them from operating economies of scale.

Highland Home Carers boss Campbell Mair urged the council and NHS to take swift action, warning that independent providers could soon go to the wall.

Redesign work is not enough

NHS Highland has already undertaken extensive redesign work, often sparking controversy in rural areas including Caithness, Sutherland and Skye.

However, Highland Council says it’s time to take more radical action:

“Significant and accelerated redesign is required, as the current approach is no longer viable or affordable.”

Indeed, the JMC meeting revealed an eye-watering £70.7 million deficit in the year to date. While NHS Highland has a savings plan in place for some of that money, it has no plan for the remaining £33 million.

Adding to the pressure, the Scottish Government says it will claw back £7 million in unspent Covid money.

Highland Council to consider actions on finance crisis

Highland Council has its own finance problems. The 72-page financial crisis report going to council on 27 October reveals a £40.9 million budget gap. Meanwhile, its non-earmarked reserves are just 1% – well below the 3% recommended target.

Highland Council chief executive Donna Manson emphasised the importance of partnership working between the council and NHS Highland. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

The Highland Council report acknowledges the scale of the challenges facing the council and its partners. High Life Highland requires an additional £400,000 from the council to make ends meet, and the council is also considering an emergency funding uplift for independent nursery providers.

Members will discuss the repercussions of the financial crisis on Thursday, while an update on adult social care will come to the full council before the end of the year.

Tags

Editor's Picks

Most Commented