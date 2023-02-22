Scotland looks to Norway to solve island ferry woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland looks to Norway to solve island ferry woes

By Rachel Amery
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Could Norway hold the answer to Scotland's ferry fiasco? Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Could Norway hold the answer to Scotland's ferry fiasco? Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Island communities know the reality of Scotland’s troubled ferry network, but could a solution be found in advice from overseas?

Here, the fleet is ageing, ferries are overdue and over budget, and passengers are not happy.

In an attempt to create a ferry network for the future, MSPs are turning to Norway.

On Tuesday, they heard from two experts helping to shape 16 ferry routes on the other side of the North Sea.

Dag Hole, director of ferry management at the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, was joined by Harald Høyem, transport analyst at Asplan Viak AS, in Holyrood.

1. First, get new ferries

A lot of the criticism levelled at the government is on two long-promised ferries that are woefully overdue and over-budget.

The MV Glen Sannox and the as of yet unnamed Hull 802 are still languishing in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow.

Delayed ferry Glen Sannox.
Delayed ferry Glen Sannox. Image: Andrew Crawley.

On top of that the ferry fleet in Scotland is ageing. Around 38% of the vessels are over 30 years old.

MSPs were told Norwegian ferries tend to be around 10 years old, but others are “quite new” and they expect two hydrogen-powered vessels to set sail shortly.

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain asked how seriously he would be taken if he went to Norway to bid for a ferry contract with a fleet the age of Scotland’s.

Mr Hole was clear: “You would probably be outside the scope.”

2. We need to decarbonise the fleet

The Scottish Government says it wants to reach “net zero” emissions by 2045, and decarbonising the ferry fleet will go a long way to achieving this.

The Norwegian pair said they are “always” looking for zero or low emissions in their fleet, and said the discussion around electrifying the ferry fleet started as far back as 2010.

Mr Hole said: “In our experience, zero and low emissions ferries are cheaper than diesel ferries once they are in use.

“There is a higher cost in the beginning of the contract, especially because of work to the ferry quays.

“But once they are in operation electric ferries are cheaper, low maintenance, easy to use, and often have more power.”

3. Increase government subsidies

In recent years government subsidies in Norway have increased and the price of tickets for passengers has halved in the past year.

The subsidies have gone up because of an increase in demand, the need for more night-time sailings and to keep on top of modern technology.

CalMac Ferry. Image: Andrew Crawley.

Mr Hole said: “For the last few years fares in Norway have reduced substantially so I would say the cost of travelling by ferry in Norway is quite low compared to before.”

They added the fares and ticketing system is set nationally and is “fairly unified”, although they added there are discussions about potentially introducing a higher fare rate for tourists.

4. Have a back-up ferry nearby

A major problem faced by islanders in Scotland is when a ferry breaks down, there is no spare vessel that can be relied on at short notice.

However in Norway it is written into the ferry operators’ contracts there must be a spare ferry “nearby the route” – in some cases as close as only five hours away.

Mr Hole added: “In most cases traffic will be up and running again in quite a short time.”

The interventions seemed well timed on a day Deputy First Minister John Swinney set his budget for the year ahead.

Among the changes to the overall package on Tuesday afternoon was more cash for inter-islands ferries.

Mr Swinney said he will cover revenue cost increases incurred by local authorities, such as Orkney and Shetland, for the network.

