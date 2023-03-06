Criminal probe could be held over sanctions-busting Inverness-Moscow flight – but transport chiefs don’t want to tell you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Criminal probe could be held over sanctions-busting Inverness-Moscow flight – but transport chiefs don’t want to tell you

A private charter left the Highland capital despite a flight ban two days after Putin's forces invaded Ukraine
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
March 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 7:24 am
Photo of Calum Ross
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.

A criminal investigation could be held into a sanctions-busting private charter flight from Inverness Airport to Moscow, we can reveal.

UK Government transport chiefs refused to rule out an inquiry – but said they can neither “confirm nor deny” whether a probe is already under way.

Inverness MP Drew Hendry is demanding Tory ministers finally provide “clear answers” over the “murky affair”.

Mystery continues to surround the private charter that was allowed to depart the Highland capital on February 26 last year, bound for Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

The flight on an Estonian-registered jet came two days after Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine and 12 hours after a ban on Russian flights came into force.

The identities of the passengers have never been revealed, but it is believed to have been a family of three.

Drew Hendry MP. Image: Parliament TV.

At the time, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps publicly said Inverness Airport had “failed to comply” with the ban, which was introduced through a Notice to Air Missions, known as a Notam, the day before the departure.

The Department for Transport at Westminster initially said it would “investigate any potential breaches” of the notice.

But it is now refusing to confirm whether any investigation has ever been held.

One of the reasons it has given for keeping details of any probe secret was that revealing them might “prejudice the prevention or detection of a crime”.

We asked if this meant there was a live criminal investigation under way in relation to the flight, but the DFT insisted it could neither “confirm nor deny” its existence, because doing so could “prejudice” any investigation.

Transparency

Mr Hendry, the SNP MP for Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey, called for clarity.

“From the start, this has been a murky affair, and the answers from the transport minister have been unsatisfactory,” he said.

“There must be transparency from the UK Government over this flight and how it came to be allowed to take off from Inverness Airport.

“If there are criminal investigations, then we should at least know the basis for these.

“Otherwise, how can the public know if they are directly related to this action.”

Inverness to Moscow flight row. Image: DC Thomson

The National Crime Agency said it would neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.

Police Scotland have said they are not involved in any probe, however.

The Metropolitan Police said it could not respond to our request for comment.

Bosses at Inverness Airport are understood to be unaware of any criminal inquiry.

Russia sanctions

Mr Hendry highlighted the recent case of Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s notorious Wagner group of mercenaries, who was allowed to get around UK sanctions to sue a British journalist.

“UK sanctions have already proved unsatisfactory when it comes to some individuals,” the SNP MP said.

“As we have seen in the Yevgeny Prigozhin case, people need confidence that there is no smokescreen here, and I call again on ministers to provide some clear answers.”

We asked for details of the DFT’s investigation into the Inverness-Moscow flight under freedom of information laws.

The government department refused the request, citing five different exemptions to the legislation, including that releasing the information “would be likely to prejudice the prevention or detection of a crime”.

Inverness Airport. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Another of the exemptions related to the disclosure of legal advice, suggesting the DFT has consulted lawyers in relation to an investigation into the flight.

The same department previously used the same exemption when refusing to release communications involving Mr Shapps in relation to the Inverness to Moscow flight.

The private jet travelled from Moscow to Geneva and then onto Amsterdam on February 25 last year, before flying to Inverness, then Moscow and back to Geneva on the following day.

We previously reported that Panaviatic, the charter company, was linked to a bank at the centre of an Estonian money laundering probe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Highland MSP Kate Forbes unveils plan to tackle housing shortages in remote and rural…
Kate Forbes wants 'more fixed links' to connect island communities
Budget boost call to support north-east jobs in carbon capture project
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Kate Forbes: My timetable to dual the A9 as next first minister of Scotland
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – How budget cuts are damaging children's chances, and John Swinney…
Dr Gray's hospital
Concerns over future of Aberdeenshire maternity on day £6m boost handed to Moray
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was speaking ahead of a visit to a famous Glasgow music venue (Jane Barlow/PA)
Make Scotland a cultural superpower once again, SNP candidates urged
Campaigners at ASH Scotland said they are concerned about the survey findings (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Calls for ‘robust’ health measures as one in 10 15-year-olds now vape
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
3
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
2

Most Read

1
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
2
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
3
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
4
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Animal inspector who saved 76 pets from filthy flat hails couple’s lifetime animal ban
5
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Inverurie garden shed explodes with debris landing in park where children played
6
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
7
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
8
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
9
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
10
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Police call for motorists to be prepared due to Scandi chill set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Snow hits Shetland overnight with further wintry showers forecast across country today
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Loganair defends decision to axe flights to and from Inverness for six weeks
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
H2 Green appointment key for hydrogen projects in Inverness and beyond
Chris Wilder whilst manager of Sheffield United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Distilleries combine to provide cash boost for Hebrides hospice
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Kilmarnock-born Jay Henderson sets sights on Caley Thistle Scottish Cup shock after sinking Ayr…
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance
The private jet which travelled from Inverness to Moscow.
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented