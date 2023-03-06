Len Ironside: Protect the arts and sporting worlds that nurture our young people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Len Ironside: Protect the arts and sporting worlds that nurture our young people

By Len Ironside
March 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 7:14 am
Big Noise Torry, which gives music tuition to underprivileged children, has been saved from funding cuts via intervention from Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Alan Richardson)
Big Noise Torry, which gives music tuition to underprivileged children, has been saved from funding cuts via intervention from Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Alan Richardson)

It would be a direct attack on young people’s development for governments to reduce or end investment in the arts and sport, writes Len Ironside.

It was great fun seeing the Spectra festival in Aberdeen, lighting up Marischal College, Broad Street, the Art Gallery and Union Terrace Gardens.

So many people flocking to the city, enjoying the atmosphere and taking photos. It’s the kind of thing at which Aberdeen excels.

Spectra was followed by the Granite Noir crime writing festival, which hosted workshops, talks conversations and exhibitions featuring some of the most prolific writer of the day.

Festivals like these really make Aberdeen come alive and give a certain buzz to the city. They brings visitors, and they spend their money here.

We can now look forward to Nuart festival later this year. These events are all at entirely different ends of the scale, but the feel-good factor is constant.

I often feel that the arts, performing arts and, to a lesser degree, sport are not given nearly enough attention as part of our youngsters’ education.

Much encouragement is given when it comes to getting a place at university, offering law, accountancy, teaching, medicine and so on. Or, alternatively, learning a trade, which can be extremely useful following life at school.

But the arts and performance are a source of great learning; young people can develop a sense of self-mastery and, ultimately, bring great enjoyment to millions of people. This also applies in sport.

An athlete and an opera singer

There has always been a wealth of talent in the north and north-east. One of the first sporting superstars was Donald Dinnie, who was born in Balnacraig, near Aboyne, in 1837, and became internationally famous for his all-round athletic ability, based on the Highland games.

He is most famous for carrying two massive stones across the bridge of Potarch – a combined weight of 785 pounds. The feat has never been equalled. He travelled the world, doing strongman shows. Sadly, he died a pauper at the age of 73, in London. A fascinating story to learn about.

Mary Garden was an Aberdeen-born opera singer (Image: Big Partnership)

At the other end of the spectrum, opera singer Mary Garden – born in Aberdeen in 1874 – studied both violin and piano. But it was in acting and opera where she found international fame. Her parents emigrated to the USA when she was seven years old.

She became internationally famous when, in 1900, she filled in for the regular soprano, who was ill. Her career took off, and she never looked back. Her operatic excellence sold out huge houses in France and the United States.

Mary died at the age of 92 in Inverurie, and is buried in St Nicholas Churchyard in Aberdeen. Mary never forgot the country of her birth.

An artist and a writer

Similarly, James McBey, born in Foveran in 1883, was known internationally. He attended evening classes at Gray’s School of Art and taught himself the art of etching. His etchings, paintings and scenes of the north-east have long been, and still are, recognised worldwide.

Despite poor eyesight, he participated in the First World War, and later painted a famous picture of Lawrence of Arabia – something treasured by Lawrence’s family.

McBey travelled the world practising his art. He died sadly in Tangier, which was a place close to his heart, in 1959.

James McBey, sketching in the desert (Image: Aberdeen Art Gallery)

The writings of Lewis Grassic Gibbon (the pseudonym for James Leslie Mitchell), who introduced the culture of the Mearns to the world via his books, are still widely read and studied as classics. Gibbon died of a perforated gastric ulcer in 1935. Though he died in London, his remains were buried in Arbuthnott.

These historic, internationally famous people have had displays in Aberdeen Art Gallery, and anyone visiting Provost Skene’s House in Marischal Square will be fascinated to learn of the incredible talent which has come out of Aberdeen and the north-east.

Today, yesterday’s local children are stars in their field

We can never underestimate the value of the arts and sport. These worlds provide their participants with discipline, allow them to explore their emotions, and inspire confidence, particularly in young people.

We all enjoy hearing music or a beautiful voice, reading a good book, watching an inspiring movie or stage production – all things which can be attributed to the talent and efforts of youth in the arts and sport.

Footballer Denis Law has never forgotten his Aberdeen roots (Image: Paul Cooper/Shutterstock)

Today, yesterday’s local children are stars in their field, like British Open winner Paul Lawrie, international footballer Denis Law, Grammy, Golden Globes and Oscar winner Annie Lennox, and virtuoso percussionist Evelyn Glennie; they all continue the legacy.

We desperately need to encourage our young people to participate in art, performance and sport, and gain from all the enrichments to their lives, and ours, which they provide.

It would be absolute folly, indeed, a direct attack on young people’s development, for governments or local authorities to reduce or end investment in these areas. Fields of talent and success from which our young people and, ultimately, our communities will undoubtedly benefit must be protected and encouraged, not destroyed.

Len Ironside CBE is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Around 25 cruises are expected to stop off in Aberdeen this year (Image: Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Will Aberdeen cruise ships be a gravy train for the city?
2
UK courts have so far resisted attempts to change assisted dying laws. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Should we have the right to die?
Matt Hancock feels 'betrayed' by his ghost writer (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: At least you had a better week than Matt Hancock
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
What a week: A Windsor Framework for Brexit but no Windsor cottage for Harry…
Worlds certainly collided for Michael Gove when Moreen met Betty (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Worlds collided when I met Betty Boothroyd
Which mod cons would you have in your ideal car? (Image: Freeograph/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: Car designers, listen up – I have some suggestions
Actor Sean Connery (left) with James Bond creator, Ian Fleming, pictured in 1962 (Image: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Let writers’ words do the talking and let readers choose for themselves
Members of the Scottish press interview First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Don't indulge the fantasy that Scottish media thwarted SNP
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable

Most Read

1
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
2
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
3
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; One of the dogs neglected by John and Victoria Symon.. Aberdeen. Supplied by SSPCA/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Animal inspector who saved 76 pets from filthy flat hails couple’s lifetime animal ban
5
Police cars and the fire service were at the scene of the incident. Image: Cameron Roy.
Inverurie garden shed explodes with debris landing in park where children played
6
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
7
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
8
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
9
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
10
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Police call for motorists to be prepared due to Scandi chill set to hit…

More from Press and Journal

Heavy snow showers are forecast across the north and north-east today and tomorrow. Pictured is a snowy day on the A95 near Dulnain Bridge earlier this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Snow hits Shetland overnight with further wintry showers forecast across country today
Flights to and from Inverness to other Hial airports will be suspended from March 17. Image: Hial.
Loganair defends decision to axe flights to and from Inverness for six weeks
To go with story by Keith Findlay. new chairman for H2 Green Picture shows; H2 Green chairman Graham Cooley. don't know. Supplied by Big Partnership Date; Unknown
H2 Green appointment key for hydrogen projects in Inverness and beyond
Chris Wilder whilst manager of Sheffield United. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen ‘hold talks’ with former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Networking entrepreneur Andrew Smith launches new book Picture shows; Andrew Smith with his new book. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Smith Date; Unknown
Aberdeen networking entrepreneur launches new book
It costs £450,000 a year to run Bethesda Hospice
Distilleries combine to provide cash boost for Hebrides hospice
Jay Henderson guides the ball past Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson for the winning goal. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Kilmarnock-born Jay Henderson sets sights on Caley Thistle Scottish Cup shock after sinking Ayr…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. David Williamson threw a dumbell through a window Picture shows; Miller Street Inverness. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man threw dumbbell through flat window during disturbance
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Sean Condon, the owner of Inverness fishmonger Scottish Premium Seafood. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2023
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented