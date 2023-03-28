Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today

The Dundee-based MSP has been elected as SNP leader and just needs to avoid a last minute shock at Holyrood to formally lead the Scottish Government.

By Rachel Amery
SNP leader Humza Yousaf will be rubber stamped as first minister in Holyrood. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Humza Yousaf will become the first person from an ethnic minority background to be formally elected to the position of first minister in a Holyrood vote today.

Here’s how the process will play out today in the Scottish Parliament.

And how there could still be a shock, however unlikely, in store.

The rules…

First, there is no rule which says the leader of the largest party automatically gets to become first minister.

That’s why MSPs will still officially vote on who they want to see leading the country.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton intends to throw his hat in the ring and run against Mr Yousaf.

From a party of four MSPs, that will be nothing more than symbolic.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will put themselves forward too.

This kind of challenge is not new. It happened in 2014 when former Conservative leader Ruth Davidson ran unsuccessfully against Nicola Sturgeon and gives the opposition parties a chance to speak in response.

It is unlikely anyone other than Mr Yousaf will win. His party has 64 of the 129 seats in Holyrood and the Scottish Greens have said they will support him.

Humza Yousaf won the race to be first minister. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

Once Mr Yousaf has secured the votes he needs, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone needs to officially recommend him to the King, who can approve the appointment.

And on Wednesday, the new first minister will be officially sworn in at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

New faces on the frontbench

One of his first jobs as first minister will be to appoint his new cabinet.

Time has been set aside in the Holyrood diary at 2.30pm for this to take place today.

Two people we know will not be in this new cabinet are Ms Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney, who have both said they will move to the backbenches.

One of the big questions will be whether or not Mr Yousaf puts his leadership rivals Kate Forbes and Ash Regan into government.

Humza Yousaf has said his leadership rivals Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are “exceptional”. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

After winning the leadership race Mr Yousaf said Ms Forbes and Ms Regan have “exceptional” talent and will “continue to play a role in public life”.

Beyond that, the next challenge for Mr Yousaf will be his first First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, March 30.

Given how much opposition parties have criticised Mr Yousaf for his track record as health secretary in the past, the NHS could feature heavily in his first round of questioning.

