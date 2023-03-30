Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end to North Sea drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Oil protestors halt Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions as leader to demand an end to North Sea drilling

Multiple well-dressed climate activists took turns to disrupt First Minister’s Questions from the gallery, forcing visitors to be led out.

By Justin Bowie
Anti-oil protesters brought FMQs to a halt. Image: PA.
Anti-oil protesters brought FMQs to a halt. Image: PA.

Anti-oil hecklers brought the Scottish parliament to a standstill in a choreographed series of protests during Humza Yousaf’s first appearance for questions as leader today.

Seven separate protesters interrupted the first minister and Tory leader Douglas Ross in a Holyrood demonstration demanding North Sea fossil fuel projects are stopped.

Furious campaigners from pressure group This is Rigged took aim at Rosebank oil field, a drilling site near Shetland where exploration is expected to be approved by the Tories.

The environmental activists boasted on social media afterwards that they had successfully brought events to a standstill.

Humza Yousaf’s first Holyrood questions was repeatedly disrupted. Image: PA.

They had even warned on social media one day earlier they planned to do something.

Holyrood’s presiding officer, Alison Johnstone, suspended business every time there was an intervention while hecklers were forced out of the chamber by security.

In an unusual move, all members of the public watching from the gallery – including Mr Yousaf’s family and young schoolchildren – were temporarily asked to leave before being let back in.

Protest becoming more common

Disruption in Holyrood has become more common in recent months and hecklers grabbed headlines in December when the SNP’s gender reforms were under scrutiny.

Anti-oil demonstrators have staged regular interventions in an effort to make their voice heard, but today’s chaos was their most significant effort yet.

Humza Yousaf became first minister this week. Image: PA.

The disruptive protests put the Scottish and UK Government’s policies on oil and gas into the spotlight days after Mr Yousaf replaced Nicola Sturgeon.

The SNP currently share power with the Scottish Greens and Mr Yousaf’s party has vowed to shift towards renewables at a quicker pace.

When Ms Sturgeon was still in charge, she said the Cambo oil field project in the North Sea should not be given the green light.

Douglas Ross was repeatedly interrupted. Image: PA.

Mr Yousaf has renewed his government’s pact with the Greens but hardline climate activists say his government can go further.

Tories maintain drilling for oil and gas should continue.

Holyrood Conservative chief Mr Ross branded the anti-fossil fuel protesters a “shower” as his efforts to grill Mr Yousaf were constantly scuppered.

Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament. Image: Russell Cheyne/PA.

The Tory leader slated the SNP’s new leader for his focus on Scottish independence, but the new first minister branded him “desperate”.

Presiding officer Ms Johnstone said she was “extremely sorry” to viewers in the gallery who were only there to watch FMQs and expressed her “deep regret” over the protests.

She promised action is being considered to prevent further demonstrations in future.

Tags

Conversation

