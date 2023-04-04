Moray maternity campaigners draw up list of 5 demands for new health chief

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frustrated campaigners hope the latest SNP government health secretary will finally solve recruitment problems in Moray as the “temporary” downgrade of the region’s maternity unit approaches its fifth year.

Members of the Keep Mum group drew up a five-point list for Michael Matheson in the hope he will tackle the long-standing concerns at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Newly appointed First Minister Humza Yousaf had announced last month that a full consultant-led service will be reinstated by 2026, with £6.6 million of investment.

But there are concerns about finding the staff needed to run the unit, which was downgraded in summer 2018 after a staffing crisis.

NHS Grampian has previously stated progress depends on recruiting enough extra staff.

Keep Mum’s list for new health chief

Campaign group Keep Mum want Mr Matheson to visit Moray and address five crucial demands:

Ensure Moray receives trainee doctors while addressing wider education problems.

Consider offering incentives to attract candidates.

Look at international recruitment.

Ensure housing and childcare infrastructure is the right mix.

Explain what’s happening to ensure long-term stability of Dr Gray’s.

Mr Matheson is the fourth cabinet secretary to be invited to Dr Gray’s Hospital to discuss maternity provision.

On April 18, 2018, Shona Robison, as health secretary, pledged that maternity services in Moray would not be permanently downgraded.

She vowed to turn the region into a “centre of excellence” for medical training.

But in 2023, it remains downgraded with the majority of women facing either a 90-minute trip to Aberdeen or a 60-minute trip to Inverness.

Ms Robison was appointed deputy first minister and finance secretary under Mr Yousaf last week.

Women are giving birth in laybys

We have documented two examples of ambulances having to stop on the way while women give birth – both in a six-month period.

More recently, we shared how harrowing accounts of emergency births in laybys along the A96 are forcing people to think twice about putting roots down in Moray.

Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, also says Mr Matheson must make the trip to Moray to discuss the future of maternity services.

‘Fear and uncertainty’

Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokeswoman, said: “The issue does not only lie with NHS Grampian – the new cabinet secretary now has the chance to influence a proactive direction of travel that takes account of Moray’s geographical location and the fact that, at the present time, nearly all Moray births take place in Aberdeen.”

Only 131 babies were born in Dr Gray’s Hospital last year.

A total of 4,138 babies were born in the same time period at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, excluding the midwife unit.

Ms Watson added: “Until there is more obstetric support for women in labour at Dr Gray’s Hospital, birth numbers there will continue to be low and births often fraught with fear and uncertainty.”

‘Challenges’ facing rural health boards

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Safe maternity care as close to home as practicable is vital.

“We recognise the challenges facing remote and rural health boards, and work is ongoing to ensure services are developed in a flexible and sustainable way recognising local population needs and geographic challenges.

“The Scottish Government is committed to NHS Grampian’s plan to enhance maternity services in the North of Scotland, including the return of consultant-led maternity services to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

“That’s why last month we confirmed funding of £6.6 million to help restore consultant-led obstetric care at Dr Gray’s Hospital.”