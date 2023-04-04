Moray maternity campaigners draw up list of 5 demands for new health chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Moray maternity campaigners draw up list of 5 demands for new health chief

Michael Matheson is the fourth SNP cabinet secretary to be invited to Dr Gray's Hospital to hear concerns about maternity provision in the area.

By Adele Merson
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Frustrated campaigners hope the latest SNP government health secretary will finally solve recruitment problems in Moray as the “temporary” downgrade of the region’s maternity unit approaches its fifth year.

Members of the Keep Mum group drew up a five-point list for Michael Matheson in the hope he will tackle the long-standing concerns at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Newly appointed First Minister Humza Yousaf had announced last month that a full consultant-led service will be reinstated by 2026, with £6.6 million of investment.

But there are concerns about finding the staff needed to run the unit, which was downgraded in summer 2018 after a staffing crisis.

NHS Grampian has previously stated progress depends on recruiting enough extra staff. 

Keep Mum’s list for new health chief

Campaign group Keep Mum want Mr Matheson to visit Moray and address five crucial demands:

  • Ensure Moray receives trainee doctors while addressing wider education problems.
  • Consider offering incentives to attract candidates.
  • Look at international recruitment.
  • Ensure housing and childcare infrastructure is the right mix.
  • Explain what’s happening to ensure long-term stability of Dr Gray’s.

Mr Matheson is the fourth cabinet secretary to be invited to Dr Gray’s Hospital to discuss maternity provision.

On April 18, 2018, Shona Robison, as health secretary, pledged that maternity services in Moray would not be permanently downgraded.

She vowed to turn the region into a “centre of excellence” for medical training.

But in 2023, it remains downgraded with the majority of women facing either a 90-minute trip to Aberdeen or a 60-minute trip to Inverness.

Ms Robison was appointed deputy first minister and finance secretary under Mr Yousaf last week.

Michael Matheson MSP arriving at Bute House, Edinburgh, ahead of the first cabinet meeting for Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

Women are giving birth in laybys

We have documented two examples of ambulances having to stop on the way while women give birth – both in a six-month period.

More recently, we shared how harrowing accounts of emergency births in laybys along the A96 are forcing people to think twice about putting roots down in Moray. 

Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, also says Mr Matheson must make the trip to Moray to discuss the future of maternity services.

‘Fear and uncertainty’

Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokeswoman, said: “The issue does not only lie with NHS Grampian – the new cabinet secretary now has the chance to influence a proactive direction of travel that takes account of Moray’s geographical location and the fact that, at the present time, nearly all Moray births take place in Aberdeen.”

Only 131 babies were born in Dr Gray’s Hospital last year.

A total of 4,138 babies were born in the same time period at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital, excluding the midwife unit.

Ms Watson added: “Until there is more obstetric support for women in labour at Dr Gray’s Hospital, birth numbers there will continue to be low and births often fraught with fear and uncertainty.”

‘Challenges’ facing rural health boards

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Safe maternity care as close to home as practicable is vital.

“We recognise the challenges facing remote and rural health boards, and work is ongoing to ensure services are developed in a flexible and sustainable way recognising local population needs and geographic challenges.

“The Scottish Government is committed to NHS Grampian’s plan to enhance maternity services in the North of Scotland, including the return of consultant-led maternity services to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

“That’s why last month we confirmed funding of £6.6 million to help restore consultant-led obstetric care at Dr Gray’s Hospital.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

A third of patients had to wait longer than four hours, according to the latest figures (Jeff Moore/PA)
A&E four-hour target missed for a third of patients, figures show
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP's complaints of 'malicious' abuse
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
The think tank said the change in oil and gas prices will hit Scotland harder than the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Falling energy prices mean Scotland faces higher deficit than rest of UK – IFS
New Aberdeen-based SNP transport chief told to fix pothole scourge as state of Scotland’s…
Scottish Labour has called for action to tackle the ‘workforce crisis’ (Jeff Moore/PA)
More than £26m spent on agency staff amid NHS ‘workforce crisis’, Labour says
Could Tory tactical voters hurt the SNP in the north and north-east at the…
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Kate Forbes reveals she wanted to stay on as SNP finance chief after snubbing…
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Can a menopause survey help transform support for women in the workplace?
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest quiz

Most Read

1
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
2
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
3
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
4
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse
5
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
6
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
‘It really has been a pleasure’: Taylor’s of Torry closes after nearly 100 years…
2
7
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Paedophile avoids prison despite being caught with indecent images for second time
8
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Behind the scenes: How Tetris crew turned Aberdeen into Soviet-era Moscow and Japan
9
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate
10
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful…
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Who's the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope…
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full…
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
'In memory of Grandma': Inverness fundraiser drops off 100 Easter eggs for Highland Hospice
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Dealer who flung £5,000 drugs from window during raid given 'glimmer of hope' he'll…
Jodie Sloss standing with her arms crossed in front of the McLaren 570FGT4.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison
Kirsty Watson, Keep Mum spokesperson, has called on the new health secretary to help tackle recruitment challenges. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Golf: Frightening field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men's scratch tournament

Editor's Picks

Most Commented