Health boss makes SOS over £7 million a year needed for Moray maternity budget

An NHS Grampian executive admitted he's "worried" about finding an extra £7 million a year to help more women give birth in Elgin.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
December 15, 2022, 5:51 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 10:49 am
Photo of Adele Merson
Adam Coldwells, deputy chief executive of NHS Grampian. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An NHS Grampian executive admitted he's "worried" about finding an extra £7 million a year to help more women give birth in Elgin.

Adam Coldwells, the board’s deputy chief executive, raised his concern as the health board approved plans to deliver consultant-led births at Dr Gray’s Hospital in four years.

He said the move involves a “huge” amount of money if it is to be successful.

‘Definitely a worry’

A staffing crisis in summer 2018 led the hospital’s maternity unit to be “temporarily” downgraded from consultant-led to midwife-led.

The downgrade has left the majority of mums facing either a 90-minute trip to Aberdeen or a 60-minute trip to Inverness, depending on road conditions.

Mr Coldwells, who is also director of strategy for the health board, said: “That is a huge amount of money and not something we can create from within NHS Grampian’s resources.

“The commitment from government as well is essential.

“I was keen we said the sum out loud and that everyone understands and acknowledges that.

“That’s definitely a worry for me. It’s a huge amount of money to make this successful.”

Keep Mum’s Kirsty Watson, who campaigns for restored services in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The report to the NHS Grampian board says consultant-led births could take place “as early as the end of 2026 or early 2027″. 

It stated progress is dependent on receiving “additional funding” from the Scottish Government and on recruiting enough extra staff.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has committed £5m in resource funding to support the reintroduction of obstetric maternity services to Dr Gray’s.

He has also pledged £5m for the redevelopment of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

‘Ambitious but realistic’

The call for more funding comes as John Swinney, the SNP’s acting finance chief, raised higher income tax rates to fund a £1 billion boost for the under-pressure NHS.

Simon Boker-Ingram, chief officer for Moray Health and Social Care Partnership, who is leading the plan, said it is “ambitious but realistic”.

He told the board “considerable financial resource is going to be needed”.

Campaigners Keep Mum have been fighting to see an obstetric-led service re-established at Dr Gray’s Hospital for the last four years.

But they would like to see “quicker” timescales and more detail on how this will be achieved, particularly around recruitment strategies.

The plan will be sent to the Scottish Government by the end of the month for their consideration.

