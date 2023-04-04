Paul Leask reflects on Fraserburgh career as he prepares to emigrate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Leask reflects on Fraserburgh career as he prepares to emigrate

The goalkeeper is moving to Australia after 15 years playing for the Broch.

By Callum Law
Paul Leask is emigrating which his time playing for Fraserburgh will come to an end.
Paul Leask is proud to bow out as a Breedon Highland League winner with Fraserburgh.

Paul Leask is proud to bow out as a Breedon Highland League winner with Fraserburgh.

The goalkeeper – who works as a senior systems engineer in the oil and gas industry – is emigrating to Perth, Australia, with his family next week.

His move Down Under will bring to an end 15 years with the Broch, during which he has made more than 300 appearances.

In Leask’s time at Bellslea, Fraserburgh have won six Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups, four Morrison Motos (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields and the Highland League title last season.

Explaining why he’s moving on, the 33-year-old said: “I’ve been working back and forth in Australia for years and I’ve loved it.

“Now I’m sort of semi-retired from football, they asked me again about moving out and I feel like if I don’t go now I’ll regret it.

“The kids are young and it feels like the right time for us to make the move.

“I’ve had a great time with Fraserburgh over the years. There’s been more highs than lows.

“It’s been thoroughly enjoyable and it’s a shame to be leaving.

Winning the league was the crowning glory for me and this season was always going to be a bit tougher for us.

“With Covid sort of going away, I’ve started working away again and now just seems like the right time to move on.

“I’ve won the ultimate thing in the Highland League, so I’m happy with that.”

League glory

After years of trying Leask was pleased to land the Highland League crown last term as sport returned to normality following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “Covid maybe helped me in a sense that it kept me at home more and meant I was able to play.

“But it was frustrating as well because at the start of Covid, I felt we had the team to win the league and we had to wait a couple of years to do it.

“Thankfully, guys like Grant Campbell and Gary Harris were able to keep going and help us do it.”

Fraserburgh lift the Highland League trophy last season, with Paul Leask in red.

Leask says he may continue to play in Australia… and revealed he’s already had some offers.

“I’ll do well to find a team as good as Fraserburgh in Australia!” he said.

“John Chalmers that used to play for Fraserburgh and a few others are trying to get me to join their teams, but I might take a break for a few months until we’re settled and then I’ll try to find a team.”

Testimonial was a night to remember

This season Leask has also celebrated a testimonial with a golf day and a dinner and dance on Saturday night.

He said: “I’m thankful the club allowed us to go ahead with the testimonial – they could have just said no because I was going away.

“It’s been a sentimental thing really and about the memories. I called it a farewell dinner and dance, because I thought it was a good way of saying goodbye to everyone at the same time.

“It’s a fitting end for me.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented