Paul Leask reflects on Fraserburgh career as he prepares to emigrate

Paul Leask is proud to bow out as a Breedon Highland League winner with Fraserburgh.

The goalkeeper – who works as a senior systems engineer in the oil and gas industry – is emigrating to Perth, Australia, with his family next week.

His move Down Under will bring to an end 15 years with the Broch, during which he has made more than 300 appearances.

In Leask’s time at Bellslea, Fraserburgh have won six Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups, four Morrison Motos (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields and the Highland League title last season.

Explaining why he’s moving on, the 33-year-old said: “I’ve been working back and forth in Australia for years and I’ve loved it.

“Now I’m sort of semi-retired from football, they asked me again about moving out and I feel like if I don’t go now I’ll regret it.

“The kids are young and it feels like the right time for us to make the move.

“I’ve had a great time with Fraserburgh over the years. There’s been more highs than lows.

“It’s been thoroughly enjoyable and it’s a shame to be leaving.

“Winning the league was the crowning glory for me and this season was always going to be a bit tougher for us.

“With Covid sort of going away, I’ve started working away again and now just seems like the right time to move on.

“I’ve won the ultimate thing in the Highland League, so I’m happy with that.”

League glory

After years of trying Leask was pleased to land the Highland League crown last term as sport returned to normality following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “Covid maybe helped me in a sense that it kept me at home more and meant I was able to play.

“But it was frustrating as well because at the start of Covid, I felt we had the team to win the league and we had to wait a couple of years to do it.

“Thankfully, guys like Grant Campbell and Gary Harris were able to keep going and help us do it.”

Leask says he may continue to play in Australia… and revealed he’s already had some offers.

“I’ll do well to find a team as good as Fraserburgh in Australia!” he said.

“John Chalmers that used to play for Fraserburgh and a few others are trying to get me to join their teams, but I might take a break for a few months until we’re settled and then I’ll try to find a team.”

Testimonial was a night to remember

This season Leask has also celebrated a testimonial with a golf day and a dinner and dance on Saturday night.

He said: “I’m thankful the club allowed us to go ahead with the testimonial – they could have just said no because I was going away.

“It’s been a sentimental thing really and about the memories. I called it a farewell dinner and dance, because I thought it was a good way of saying goodbye to everyone at the same time.

“It’s a fitting end for me.”