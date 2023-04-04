Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An innocent woman was investigated by police after an Aberdeenshire MSP claimed she was the victim of “malicious” abuse.

Karen Adam, SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, said she had been a victim of bizarre intimidation after wrongly receiving confirmation for a bikini wax.

She claimed this was due to her support for gender reform in Scotland, saying the appointment was booked for the same time as a key debate on the subject in Holyrood.

However, Police Scotland confirmed it carried out an investigation and no crime was committed.

‘Unnerving behaviour’

On December 19 2022 Ms Adam posted on Twitter to say she had received an email confirmation from a salon in Edinburgh called Secret Beauty Garden for a bikini wax, lip wax and eyebrow wax.

At the time she said: “I’ll find out who did this.

“Very creepy and unnerving behaviour.”

She added the police may be in contact.

The appointment was for the same time as debate on gender reform designed to make it easier for a trans person to legally change their gender.

This legislation was passed in Holyrood but has since been blocked by the UK Government.

Ms Adam has been one of the most outspoken supporters of gender reform and trans rights within the Scottish Parliament.

‘Administrative error’

A woman with a very similar name to Ms Adam had tried to book a genuine appointment and an “administrative error” caused the confirmation email to be sent to the MSP’s personal account instead.

It is understood the woman who made the booking was called by police and warned she was at the centre of a hate crime investigation.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “On 21 September 2022, we received a report of a potential malicious booking at a beauty salon in Edinburgh.

“Enquiries were carried out and no criminality was identified.”

For Women Scotland, who campaigned against the gender reform legislation, said this incident raises questions about Ms Adam’s “ability to take ownership of mistakes”.

A spokesperson for Ms Adam added: “Karen is grateful to Police Scotland for their support throughout.”