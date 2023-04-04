Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse

Karen Adam MSP had claimed she was targeted because of her support for gender reform

By Rachel Amery
Karen Adam, SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast. Image: Supplied.
An innocent woman was investigated by police after an Aberdeenshire MSP claimed she was the victim of “malicious” abuse.

Karen Adam, SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, said she had been a victim of bizarre intimidation after wrongly receiving confirmation for a bikini wax.

She claimed this was due to her support for gender reform in Scotland, saying the appointment was booked for the same time as a key debate on the subject in Holyrood.

However, Police Scotland confirmed it carried out an investigation and no crime was committed.

‘Unnerving behaviour’

On December 19 2022 Ms Adam posted on Twitter to say she had received an email confirmation from a salon in Edinburgh called Secret Beauty Garden for a bikini wax, lip wax and eyebrow wax.

At the time she said: “I’ll find out who did this.

“Very creepy and unnerving behaviour.”

She added the police may be in contact.

The appointment was for the same time as debate on gender reform designed to make it easier for a trans person to legally change their gender.

This legislation was passed in Holyrood but has since been blocked by the UK Government.

Ms Adam has been one of the most outspoken supporters of gender reform and trans rights within the Scottish Parliament.

‘Administrative error’

A woman with a very similar name to Ms Adam had tried to book a genuine appointment and an “administrative error” caused the confirmation email to be sent to the MSP’s personal account instead.

It is understood the woman who made the booking was called by police and warned she was at the centre of a hate crime investigation.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “On 21 September 2022, we received a report of a potential malicious booking at a beauty salon in Edinburgh.

“Enquiries were carried out and no criminality was identified.”

For Women Scotland, who campaigned against the gender reform legislation, said this incident raises questions about Ms Adam’s “ability to take ownership of mistakes”.

A spokesperson for Ms Adam added: “Karen is grateful to Police Scotland for their support throughout.”

