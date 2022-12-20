Aberdeenshire MSP claims ‘malicious’ stranger booked her a bikini wax on day of gender reform debate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east MSP Karen Adam claims a “creep” made an unwanted appointment for her at a beauty salon at the same time she was supposed to be in Holyrood getting ready to vote on controversial new gender law reforms.

The SNP member for Banffshire and Buchan Coast revealed an email confirmation to her personal address for three treatments she says she did not book.

“I’ll find out who did this,” she wrote on social media.

“Very creepy and unnerving behaviour.”

She asked the Edinburgh salon to cancel the appointment, adding “police may be in contact”.

The appointment for a bikini wax, lip wax and eyebrow wax, was booked for 1pm today – just before debate on gender reforms was due to begin.

Transgender reforms

The laws intend to make it easier for trans men and women to legally change their gender.

Trans people would only need to live in their acquired gender for three months, followed by a further three months of reflection, before they get a new birth certificate.

Opponents warn the reforms put women at risk, leading to one of the biggest political rows in Holyrood’s history.

On the morning of an hours-long debate on the details, Ms Adam posted on social media to say her personal email address had been used to book an appointment for an eyebrow, lip and bikini wax at the Secret Beauty Garden salon in Edinburgh.

‘It won’t create more trans people’

She revealed the “malicious” move the day after appearing on BBC news programme The Nine to say she is “hopeful” the bill will be passed.

Ms Adam said: “It won’t open this up to more people obtaining a gender recognition certificate, but it will make the process easier for people.

“It won’t create more trans people – they already exist – it just means many more may apply, which is a good thing.”

She added more than 60 organisations have written to the Scottish Government in support of the reforms.