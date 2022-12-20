Aberdeenshire MSP claims ‘malicious’ stranger booked her a bikini wax on day of gender reform debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire MSP claims ‘malicious’ stranger booked her a bikini wax on day of gender reform debate

By Rachel Amery
December 20, 2022, 12:59 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 10:34 am
Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, has been targeted after defending the SNP's gender reform proposals. Image: supplied.
Karen Adam, MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast, has been targeted after defending the SNP's gender reform proposals. Image: supplied.

North-east MSP Karen Adam claims a “creep” made an unwanted appointment for her at a beauty salon at the same time she was supposed to be in Holyrood getting ready to vote on controversial new gender law reforms.

The SNP member for Banffshire and Buchan Coast revealed an email confirmation to her personal address for three treatments she says she did not book.

“I’ll find out who did this,” she wrote on social media.

“Very creepy and unnerving behaviour.”

She asked the Edinburgh salon to cancel the appointment, adding “police may be in contact”.

The appointment for a bikini wax, lip wax and eyebrow wax, was booked for 1pm today – just before debate on gender reforms was due to begin.

Transgender reforms

The laws intend to make it easier for trans men and women to legally change their gender.

Trans people would only need to live in their acquired gender for three months, followed by a further three months of reflection, before they get a new birth certificate.

Opponents warn the reforms put women at risk, leading to one of the biggest political rows in Holyrood’s history.

On the morning of an hours-long debate on the details, Ms Adam posted on social media to say her personal email address had been used to book an appointment for an eyebrow, lip and bikini wax at the Secret Beauty Garden salon in Edinburgh.

Karen Adam posted the message on Twitter.

‘It won’t create more trans people’

She revealed the “malicious” move the day after appearing on BBC news programme The Nine to say she is “hopeful” the bill will be passed.

Ms Adam said: “It won’t open this up to more people obtaining a gender recognition certificate, but it will make the process easier for people.

“It won’t create more trans people – they already exist – it just means many more may apply, which is a good thing.”

She added more than 60 organisations have written to the Scottish Government in support of the reforms.

