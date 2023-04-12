‘Very disappointed’: Here’s what Aberdeen’s SNP politicians had to say on city library closures

SNP politicians in Aberdeen have been put on the spot over a controversial decision to close six libraries across their constituencies.

Communities reacted with fury at the decision to close libraries in Kaimhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Cornhill, Woodside and Northfield in a bid to save £280,000.

First Minister Humza Yousaf told the Press and Journal he can understand the public’s concern but has refused to personally intervene.

SNP MPs and MSPs with constituencies in the city had been noticeably tight-lipped in the weeks since the closures were announced.

So we asked them whether they agree with the move.

Stephen Flynn

MP for Aberdeen South

Libraries closed in constituency: Ferryhill, Kaimhill and Cults.

“There is understandable frustration from those who used the libraries at their closure and it is of course very disappointing.

“I remember well the pool closures and community cuts that took place under the previous council administration – they had to explain their reasoning and the new administration have had to do likewise.

“I am however slightly alarmed that proposals to retain the libraries from opposition councillors appear to have been based around options such as borrowing more money, cutting teacher numbers or using council reserves – none of these are remotely plausible or practical in the current financial climate.”

But Barney Crockett, Aberdeen Labour leader, said his group has always protected libraries in the budgets they put forward.

He added: “If any councillors understand the people of Aberdeen they wouldn’t have persevered with these particular cuts.”

Kirsty Blackman

MP for Aberdeen North

Libraries closed in constituency: Cornhill, Northfield and Woodside.

“It is no secret that I love libraries. I’ve been in all the ones in my constituency, and a number of others in the city and further afield. On rainy days I’ve been known to trail my kids round heaps of Aberdeen libraries. The Central Library continues to be my favourite building in the world.

“Unfortunately, the Tory Government keep making cuts to public service budgets. The Scottish Government legally has to run a balanced budget. The squeeze on finances is, therefore, difficult to mitigate.

“I would have loved for the council to reduce other services instead of libraries and I discussed my concerns at length with council officers and senior councillors.

“However, with a finite amount of money, savings simply had to be made. Those opposing the closures need to make clear which services they feel should be cut instead.

“I have scrutinised the usage figures for the libraries, and I made clear that I would vociferously oppose cuts to the two busier libraries at Tillydrone and Mastrick.

“I have also requested that first refusal on books be given to local schools – this is particularly applicable to Woodside where school classes account for a significant portion of library visits.

“Finally, I have made a number of suggestions regarding the future of the mobile library and reserve and collect services.

“I have urged the council to find somewhere in or around Byron Square, close to the Northfield library site where books reserved online can be collected and I have asked that children in Aberdeen schools are registered with library cards, given access to the reserve and collect web sites and taught how to use them.”

Audrey Nicoll

MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine

Libraries closed in constituency: Kaimhill and Cults.

“I am very disappointed that our city’s library provision has been reduced given the valuable role they play in communities.

“All councils have had to make extremely difficult budget decisions and with the changing use of libraries over the years, it is likely we will see library provision similarly have to adapt and change.

“For example the Torry Library, albeit not closed, will move from Victoria Road to a new site later this year.

“I welcome the councils’ intention to reconfigure traditional library services going forward, and I am confident this will present an opportunity for the city to establish a modern 21st century library provision.”

Kevin Stewart

MSP for Aberdeen Central

Libraries closed in constituency: Ferryhill and Cornhill.

“Naturally, I’m disappointed that libraries are closing.

“I have written to the council to fully understand their reasoning and the assessments they made in reaching this decision.

“I appreciate that finances are tight and that the Liberal Democrats will have differing financial priorities but a bit more clarity would be welcome.”

Jackie Dunbar

MSP for Aberdeen Donside

Libraries closed in constituency: Northfield and Woodside.

Ms Dunbar is currently on annual leave and was unable to provide a comment.