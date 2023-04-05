Humza Yousaf put on spot over Aberdeen library closures

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he can understand “people’s concern” over the closure of six Aberdeen libraries but said he would not personally intervene.

The Press and Journal put the SNP leader on the spot over the controversial closures during a visit to Port of Aberdeen.

We asked whether he would step in after the city’s SNP-led council closed half a dozen libraries across the city in a bid to save £280,000.

Several of the libraries are in the city’s most deprived areas and campaigners worry these communities will be denied local access to books, research and IT facilities.

The SNP has long claimed education as its defining mission and vowed to raise the attainment gap and help children and young people from disadvantaged areas.

Decisons ‘best made’ by local councils

Mr Yousaf told the Press and Journal decisions like these are “always challenging” for local councils to take but are “best made” by them.

He emphasised the “financial constraints” facing government and councils.

He added: “I can understand people’s concern.

“It is important I give local authorities the freedom to make decisions that they believe are in the interest of their local community.”

Asked again if that is a ‘no’ in terms of delivering funding, the first minister said he “wouldn’t look to intervene”.

He added: “I’m always happy to have conversations with the local authority.

“One of the first meetings I had as first minister was with Cosla (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities).

“It’s so important that I give local authorities the room, the freedom, that are important to their local community.”

However, the Scottish Government stepped in just last month to restore funding cuts to music scheme Big Noise Torry, after the city council slashed the cash during its budget.

Then Culture Minister Neil Gray, who is now economy secretary, said the government would provide £1.5 million in funding to Big Noise projects across Scotland.

Save Aberdeen Libraries also raised a recent planning row in which the Scottish Government intervened to save a shed after neighbours and councillors demanded it be torn down.

So the @scotgov can intervene to save some things? Even when it probably goes against @welovehistory guidance? But not when it benefits communities? Noted. https://t.co/0g9juJyJru — Save Aberdeen Libraries (@SaveAbdnLibs) April 5, 2023

A spokesperson for Save Aberdeen Libraries, said: “We are disappointed by the first minister’s response to the Press & Journal’s questions.

“There is a lack of consistency as to what the Scottish Government intervenes on.

“They intervened to save Big Noise Torry, and this week saved someone’s garden shed from being torn down.

“Closing the libraries is not in the best interests of the people in those communities. Libraries are an essential service.

“Taking away access to libraries from some of our city’s most vulnerable groups is surely something the first minister should be intervening in if he wants Aberdeen City Council to help Scotland achieve its goals of creating 20-minute neighbourhoods, reducing poverty, decreasing the attainment gap, improving people’s mental health, as well as Scotland’s National Public Library Strategy.”