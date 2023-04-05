Humza Yousaf put on spot over Aberdeen library closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf put on spot over Aberdeen library closures

The Press and Journal asked the new first minister about the controversial closures during a visit to Port of Aberdeen.

By Adele Merson
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he can understand “people’s concern” over the closure of six Aberdeen libraries but said he would not personally intervene.

The Press and Journal put the SNP leader on the spot over the controversial closures during a visit to Port of Aberdeen.

We asked whether he would step in after the city’s SNP-led council closed half a dozen libraries across the city in a bid to save £280,000.

Several of the libraries are in the city’s most deprived areas and campaigners worry these communities will be denied local access to books, research and IT facilities.

The SNP has long claimed education as its defining mission and vowed to raise the attainment gap and help children and young people from disadvantaged areas.

Decisons ‘best made’ by local councils

Mr Yousaf told the Press and Journal decisions like these are “always challenging” for local councils to take but are “best made” by them.

He emphasised the “financial constraints” facing government and councils.

He added: “I can understand people’s concern.

“It is important I give local authorities the freedom to make decisions that they believe are in the interest of their local community.”

Asked again if that is a ‘no’ in terms of delivering funding, the first minister said he “wouldn’t look to intervene”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaking to Press and Journal political editor Adele Merson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

He added: “I’m always happy to have conversations with the  local authority.

“One of the first meetings I had as first minister was with Cosla (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities).

“It’s so important that I give local authorities the room, the freedom, that are important to their local community.”

However, the Scottish Government stepped in just last month to restore funding cuts to music scheme Big Noise Torry, after the city council slashed the cash during its budget.

Then Culture Minister Neil Gray, who is now economy secretary, said the government would provide £1.5 million in funding to Big Noise projects across Scotland.

Save Aberdeen Libraries also raised a recent planning row in which the Scottish Government intervened to save a shed after neighbours and councillors demanded it be torn down. 

A spokesperson for Save Aberdeen Libraries, said: “We are disappointed by the first minister’s response to the Press & Journal’s questions.

“There is a lack of consistency as to what the Scottish Government intervenes on.

“They intervened to save Big Noise Torry, and this week saved someone’s garden shed from being torn down.

“Closing the libraries is not in the best interests of the people in those communities.  Libraries are an essential service.

“Taking away access to libraries from some of our city’s most vulnerable groups is surely something the first minister should be intervening in if he wants Aberdeen City Council to help Scotland achieve its goals of creating 20-minute neighbourhoods, reducing poverty, decreasing the attainment gap, improving people’s mental health, as well as Scotland’s National Public Library Strategy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns farmer-turned-MSP
Families are struggling to pay utility bills, a survey has suggested (PA)
More than 80% of families struggled to pay utility bills last year, study shows
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
Who is Peter Murrell? Nicola Sturgeon's husband and former SNP chief executive
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
LIVE UPDATES: Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested in SNP funding probe as police…
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon denies 'prior knowledge' as husband Peter Murrell arrested in connection with probe…
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf wants words with Fergus Ewing's SNP rebels as Green backlash grows
A third of patients had to wait longer than four hours, according to the latest figures (Jeff Moore/PA)
A&E four-hour target missed for a third of patients, figures show
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP's complaints of 'malicious' abuse
Moray maternity campaigners draw up list of 5 demands for new health chief

Most Read

1
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

A90 Toll of Birness
A90 Toll of Birness restricted in both directions due to broken down vehicle
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Leila Aboulela: Chance encounter with an Aberdeen statue cured my homesickness
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
'An insult to every domestic abuse victim': Mum brands sentence for serial abuser 'a…
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to the Press and Journal during a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution

Editor's Picks