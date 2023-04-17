SNP veteran Tricia Marwick slams members who leaked Nicola Sturgeon video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP veteran Tricia Marwick slams members who leaked Nicola Sturgeon video

The former Scottish Parliament presiding officer said people sharing internal details should resign, adding: 'I don't want to know you'.

By Rachel Amery
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.

Veteran SNP politician Tricia Marwick launched a strongly worded attack on party members leaking information about internal problems.

Ms Marwick, who was also Presiding Officer of Holyrood for five years, criticised people who feel “more important than the SNP”.

She said if they think their individual views are important they should “get a grip”.

The long-serving Nationalist hit out after a leaked video from 2021 showed then first minister Nicola Sturgeon telling the party’s ruling body to be “very careful about suggestions there are problems” with finances.

‘I don’t want to know you’

The video shows Ms Sturgeon addressing a meeting of the SNP’s national executive committee.

She said the party had “never been in a stronger financial position than it is now”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “I’m not going to get into the details … but just be very careful about suggestions that there are problems with the party’s finances because we depend on donors to donate – there are no reasons for people to be concerned about the party’s finances and all of us need to be careful about suggesting that there is.”

In a post on social media, Ms Marwick addressed people “leaking and spinning” conversations.

“You have not put the interests of the SNP first,” she added.

Former Presiding Officer Tricia Marwick. Image: Supplied.

“Go now.”

In a follow-up, she continued: “I joined the SNP in 86. Elected to the Scottish Parliament in 99. SNP elected as minority govt in 2007. We made sure we never dissented publicly.

“If you feel you are more important than the SNP and if you think your views matter then get a grip.

“I don’t want to know you.”

Tories call for Sturgeon to be suspended

Following the leaked video the Scottish Conservatives called for Ms Sturgeon to be booted out the SNP altogether.

The party’s chairman Craig Hoy said: “Nicola Sturgeon has huge questions to answer over this devastating video – which reveals everything that was wrong with the SNP under the control of her and Peter Murrell.”

Blackford defends former first minister

Sturgeon ally Ian Blackford, the party’s former Westminster leader, dismissed opposition calls to suspend Ms Sturgeon from the SNP.

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber MP told BBC Radio Scotland today: “Good gracious, absolutely not, there’s no reason for that at all.

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford. Image: PA.

“What the [former] first minister was reflecting on was the ability of the SNP to conduct itself as an organisation, having the financial resources in order to fight elections and to support its members.”

He added: “I think that’s some of our opponents politicking, really, in this context.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre bought in multi-million-pound deal
2
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
3
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
4
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Takeaway coming to Elgin, new houses for Lhanbryde and glamping pods plan near Aberlour
5
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Ellon grandmother Audrey Cameron dies awaiting second liver transplant
6
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Fishing ban plans push ex-MSP from Western Isles to quit SNP
7
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Aberdeen loan defender Liam Scales admits his future ‘is out of my hands’
8
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Officers clock 25 drivers speeding on NC500 route over three days
9
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Highland diver realises dream of dancing at his wedding two years after catching Covid…
10
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Easter Ross hotel on North Coast 500 route goes on the market for £649,500

More from Press and Journal

Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Murder trial of Mintlaw man set to start next month, US prosecutor confirms
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Danny Devine says Caley Thistle have eyes on the prize following five-match winning streak
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
North Region Junior football: Cammy Fraser's well-timed hat-trick means Culter need five points to…
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Drink-driving offshore worker ran away after causing head-on smash
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller came on as a sub…
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Scott Begbie: Keep old-fashioned racism out of old-fashioned pubs
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Scott Smith: One man went to mow... and followed all the advice
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Sharon Comrie: Paul O’Grady did so much to help dogs in need
Tricia Marwick was a long-serving SNP MSP then presiding officer at Holyrood. Image: Gordon Jack.
Special day for Kyle MacLeod as he keeps Buckie Thistle's Highland League bid on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]