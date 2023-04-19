SNP deputy Shona Robison warns party must ‘get its house in order’ over finances row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP deputy Shona Robison warns party must ‘get its house in order’ over finances row

The deputy first minister reacted to the party finance probe while Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn tried to turn the table on Tories at Westminster.

By Justin Bowie
Shona Robison admitted her party has to "get its house in order". Image: PA.
Deputy First Minister Shona Robison warned the SNP will be expected to get its act together as Tory leader Rishi Sunak mocked the party’s escalating troubles.

Humza Yousaf’s No2, who is also finance chief, admitted it is “frustrating” her party is being undermined by the financial row.

SNP treasurer and Mildlothian MSP Colin Beattie was arrested on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband and ex-chief executive Peter Murrell was taken questioned under caution.

It comes as police continue to investigate the spending of more than £600,000 donated to the party for independence campaigning.

Tories fined twice

Prime Minister Mr Sunak claimed the SNP is distracted from governing because of the probe and said Ms Sturgeon had left both her party and country in a “mess”.

Rishi Sunak mocked the SNP’s woes. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “What we’re doing is not getting distracted by things going on elsewhere. We’re just going to motor on with the job.”

However, Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn said his party would take “no lectures” from the Tories.

Hitting back at the Conservative leader, he reminded the House of Commons Mr Sunak has been fined twice by police.

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn. Image: PA.

He also took aim at reports the Scottish Tories will encourage unionist voters to back Labour north of the border to oust the SNP from key seats.

Mr Sunak and Mr Flynn were met by choruses of cheers and boos as they clashed at the first Prime Minister’s Questions since before Easter.

Despite Mr Flynn going on the attack, Holyrood deputy Ms Robison admitted voters want to see the SNP “gets its own house in order”.

During a visit to Glasgow, she told journalists: “Of course it is frustrating that we are not able to talk as much as we would like about the priorities that were set out yesterday.

“Although the public will expect the SNP to get its own house in order, they also expect us as a Government to help their households with the cost-of-living pressures.”

Humza Yousaf was surprised by Colin Beattie’s arrest. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

Mr Beattie’s arrest came just hours before Mr Yousaf announced he was delaying or pausing several big policy initiatives introduced while Ms Sturgeon was in power.

In Holyrood, the first minister admitted he was “surprised” that one of his party’s backbenchers had been taken in for questioning by police.

Doubts have been raised over whether Mr Beattie can continue to sit on the Scottish Parliament’s public audit committee.

Mr Yousaf has faced demands to remove him from his role and a substitute from the SNP will attend in his place on Thursday.

Ms Robison said: “Colin Beattie’s a very decent guy, and he will recognise that some of these issues are going to be challenging over the next period of time.”

