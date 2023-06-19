Aberdeen anger at oil and gas message in Labour energy blueprint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Aberdeen anger at oil and gas message in Labour energy blueprint

Sir Keir Starmer’s strategy launch in Edinburgh was greeted as big on ambition but ‘not grounded in realities’ of challenging shift from fossil fuels.

By Andy Philip
Labour’s big pitch to shift from fossil fuels to renewables risks leaving behind the people needed to keep powering the north-east economy, industry voices warn.

Leading figures reacted to UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s set-piece speech on energy in Edinburgh on Monday morning.

While the general ambition was welcomed, oil and gas workers heard their “declining asset” means transition to greener power is inevitable.

The choice of Leith as the venue for such a vital policy launch also led to criticism about Aberdeen being sidelined.

Base new energy HQ in Aberdeen

Calls are already being made to base Labour’s promised new headquarters for a publicly owned energy company, GB Energy, in the city.

The body would make available up to £600 million in funding for councils and up to £400 million in low-interest loans each year for communities.

Asked why he wasn’t making the case in the city famed as the oil and gas capital, Sir Keir deferred to his Scottish leader, Anas Sarwar.

ernie ross
Labour leader Anas Sarwar joined Sir Keir in Leith. Image: NurPhoto.

“You’re right to make the point about Aberdeen,” Mr Sarwar said. “It’s also important to stress the oil and gas sector is not just important to Aberdeen.

“If you look at the supply chains, they go right across the whole of the UK, and jobs rely on that in every part of the UK.

“Where we are right now is a perfect example of that.

“The promise I want to make to colleagues in Aberdeen and the people who work in our oil and gas sector is this is a plan that is for you and we will work with you to deliver.

“This is not a plan that is bad for Aberdeen. I am confident it is good for Aberdeen, it’s good news for the north-east, for Scotland and every part of the UK.”

The overall ambition was backed by Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

‘Not grounded in realities’

But policy director Ryan Crighton added: “It is completely overshadowed by a position on oil and gas which is not grounded in the realities of the energy transition and will drive away the very companies they want to partner with to make the UK a clean energy superpower.”

The chambers insists oil and gas must be a key part of energy beyond 2050.

Mr Crighton added: “We again urge Labour to work with us, with industry and with the unions, to make its energy strategy a prospectus for growth; a plan which will herald the beginning of a new era of global energy capital status for Scotland and the UK. That should include locating GB Energy in Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen-based business policy group True North also criticised energy security plans.

“An outright presumption against new North Sea licences will prove a huge deterrent to renewables investment and risks hastening decline before we have really put the foot to the pedal on accelerating green energy at scale,” added the group’s director Fergus Mutch.

The SNP also says it is committed to shifting away from oil and gas. Image: Robert Perry.

In Leith, Sir Keir tried to reassure industrial groups but warned outright that the moment for “decisive action is now”.

He promises to cut bills and create jobs – saying 50,000 jobs could be created in Scotland alone.

“I’m not going to give you a moral sermon about the urgency of climate change, everyone gets that argument,” he told an audience at an industrial base in the Forth port.

“What I offer is a plan: a new course through stormy waters, a bridge to a better future.

“Let me say directly to those people in Scotland, nervous about the change this mission requires – I know the ghosts industrial change unearths.

“Deep down, we all know this has to happen eventually and that the only question is when.

“So, in all candour, the reality is this, the moment for decisive action is now.

“If we wait until North Sea oil and gas runs out, the opportunities this change can bring for Scotland and your community will pass us by, and that would be a historic mistake.”

[[title]]