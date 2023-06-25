Shona Robison admits Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest was ‘incredibly painful’ as close friend

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison admitted the arrest of Nicola Sturgeon was “incredibly painful” for her on a personal level.

Humza Yousaf’s No2, who is a longtime ally and close friend of the former party leader, confessed it had been a tough time for the nationalists.

The ongoing police probe into the SNP’s finances loomed over the party’s Dundee convention as Mr Yousaf tried to outline a new strategy for independence.

Ms Robison told us: “No one’s shying away from the fact that the last few months have been incredibly difficult.

“Has it been difficult to see everything that’s happened to somebody that I’ve known for most of my adult life?

“It’s been very difficult indeed. On a personal note it’s been incredibly painful to see what has happened.”

But the SNP finance chief claimed her new boss has shown his mettle as leader after stepping into the role at an unenviable time.

She said: “He has shown enormous strength of character to keep focused.”

Ms Robison insisted Mr Yousaf “went down a storm” during his convention speech, despite confusion over what exactly his blueprint for independence means.

She told us: “The feeling in the room was electric. He has the backing and support of the membership. I felt a real switch going on.”

Ms Sturgeon was the third person to be arrested in connection with the police investigation when she was taken into custody on June 11.

Her husband Peter Murrell and former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie were also detained for questioning.

All three were released without charge on the day of their arrest.