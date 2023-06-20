Video: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon refuses to vouch for husband Peter Murrell in first Holyrood appearance since arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon refuses to vouch for husband Peter Murrell in first Holyrood appearance since arrest

The former first minister answered questions from media in the Scottish Parliament just over a week after she was questioned in connection with a police probe of SNP finances.

By Andy Philip

Nicola Sturgeon refused to comment on her husband’s arrest and release as part of a police probe into SNP finances.

The former first minister was asked about husband Peter Murrell in her first appearance in Holyrood since she was questioned by officers in connection with the same investigation.

Mr Murrell was chief executive of the SNP but stepped down during the party’s election contest triggered by Ms Sturgeon’s resignation.

Since then, he was arrested and released without charge, followed by a former party treasurer then Ms Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon speaks to media on her return to the Scottish Parliament, Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Innocent

On Sunday, the ex leader told journalists she is innocent of any wrongdoing.

And in parliament on Tuesday, she said: “I am absolutely certain that I have done nothing wrong.

“It’s not been the best period in my life. It’s not an easy period. I’m not saying that for sympathy.

“The thing that sustains me right now is the certainty that I have done nothing wrong.

“It is a belief and a certainty that I have.”

READ MORE: Full timeline in SNP finance crisis

Asked to comment on her husband, she said: “Before I say what I’m about to say, I’m saying it as a statement of fact, not a loaded statement that you should read anything into one way or another.

“But in a situation like this I can only speak for myself and I am only speaking for myself.

“There is also a difference between me and my husband. I am an elected politician, I am a public servant and therefore an expectation on your part that I make statements.

“Peter is not in that position.”

READ MORE: What has a motorhome got to do with it?

The investigation, called Operation Branchform, began in 2021.

It was opened after allegations £600,000 raised for campaigning towards Scottish independence was diverted elsewhere.

Ms Sturgeon, Mr Murrell and former treasurer Colin Beattie have all been released without charge.

