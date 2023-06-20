Video: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon refuses to vouch for husband Peter Murrell in first Holyrood appearance since arrest

Nicola Sturgeon refused to comment on her husband’s arrest and release as part of a police probe into SNP finances.

The former first minister was asked about husband Peter Murrell in her first appearance in Holyrood since she was questioned by officers in connection with the same investigation.

Mr Murrell was chief executive of the SNP but stepped down during the party’s election contest triggered by Ms Sturgeon’s resignation.

Since then, he was arrested and released without charge, followed by a former party treasurer then Ms Sturgeon.

Innocent

On Sunday, the ex leader told journalists she is innocent of any wrongdoing.

And in parliament on Tuesday, she said: “I am absolutely certain that I have done nothing wrong.

“It’s not been the best period in my life. It’s not an easy period. I’m not saying that for sympathy.

“The thing that sustains me right now is the certainty that I have done nothing wrong.

“It is a belief and a certainty that I have.”

Asked to comment on her husband, she said: “Before I say what I’m about to say, I’m saying it as a statement of fact, not a loaded statement that you should read anything into one way or another.

“But in a situation like this I can only speak for myself and I am only speaking for myself.

“There is also a difference between me and my husband. I am an elected politician, I am a public servant and therefore an expectation on your part that I make statements.

“Peter is not in that position.”

The investigation, called Operation Branchform, began in 2021.

It was opened after allegations £600,000 raised for campaigning towards Scottish independence was diverted elsewhere.

Ms Sturgeon, Mr Murrell and former treasurer Colin Beattie have all been released without charge.