Home Education Schools

Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from Aberdeen schools

Check out our gallery of Last Class 2023 pictures from schools all across Aberdeen.

Last class 2023 Aberdeen photos
By Kieran Beattie

The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class.

This is our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Aberdeen who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in Aberdeen has been featured.

Can I buy Last Class 2023 photos?

Yes, you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details. 

Last Class 2023 pictures will be online on our website for each of the following regions on the following dates:

  • Aberdeen, Wednesday June 28
  • Aberdeenshire, Thursday June 29
  • Moray, Friday June 30
  • Highlands, Saturday July 1

Last Class 2023 in Aberdeen:

Heathryburn School class P7M and P6/7K. Staff are Mr Melville, Miss Kesavan and Mrs Lyon
Danestone Primary School P7 pupils
Greenbrae School P7 pupils
Cornhill Primary, Room 17, P7 pupils
Charleston School, P7 pupils
Broomhill Primary School
Hazlehead Primary School, P7 pupils
Cornhill Primary, Room 18, P7 pupils
Broomhill Primary School
Riverbank School, P7 pupils
Brimmond School, Class: P7B, P7 pupils
Brimmond School, Class: P7M, P7 pupils
P7m class of Mrs Jennifer Martin at Quarryhill School
Manor Park Primary, P7 pupils
Skene Square Primary School, class P7G, P7 pupils
Skene Square Primary School, class P7P, P7 pupils
Abbotswell Primary School, P7 pupils
Culter School, P7 pupils
Culter School P7 pupils
Fernielea School, P7 pupils
Milltimber Primary school, P7 pupils
Milltimber Primary school, P7 pupils
Tullos Primary School, P7 pupils
Holy Family School, P7 pupils Pictured is P7
P7M/T ,Ferryhill Primary School.
P7A, Ferryhill Primary School.
P7M, Loirston Primary School.
P7G, Loirston Primary School.
Kaimhill School, P7 pupils
Kaimhill School, P7 pupils
Cults Primary School, P7 pupils.
Cults Primary School, P7 pupils
Cults Primary School, P7 pupils
Cults Primary School, P7 pupils
Dyce School, P7A pupils with Miss Black,
P7, Muirfield School, P7 pupils
Dyce School, P7B pupils
Stoneywood Primary P7 pupils
Dyce School, P7C pupils
Mile End School, P7 pupils, with staff from left Mrs MacInnes, Mrs Davies, Miss Moore and Miss Stirling
Scotstown Primary School, P7 pupils
Ashley Road School, P7 pupils
Mile End School, P7 pupils with Mrs Bramwell
Woodside School, P7A pupils with Miss McLenan,
Woodside School, P7B pupils with Mrs Thomson and Miss Edgely
Forehill Primary School, P7 pupils
Hanover Street school, P7 pupils with Miss Mainland.
Braehead School, 1 Class
St Peter's R.C. Primary, P7 pupils with teacher Miss McLoughlin
Kittybrewster School, P6/7 pupils
Glashieburn School, P7t class of Mrs Gemma Thomson.
Ashley Road Primary, P7 pupils in class R1
Countesswells School,  P7 class of Mrs Mhegan Cunningham
Last Class - P7, Middleton Park School, P7 pupils
Ashley Road Primary, P7 pupils in class R10
Sunnybank School, P7 pupils
Hanover Street school, P7 pupils with Miss Coll.
Kingsford Primary School, P7 pupils,  Class P7LH
Kingsford Primary School, P7 pupils, Class P7EA
Glashieburn School,  P7s class of Miss Claire Sneddon.
Mile End School, P7 pupils with Mr Law. 
Quarryhill School, P7g class of Miss Chelsea Gray
Seaton school, P7 pupils with Miss Cruickshank.
Kittybrewster School, P7 pupils
Sunnybank School, P7 pupils
Bramble Brae School.
