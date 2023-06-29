SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn

Controversial SNP-Green proposals to restrict fishing in Scotland are being ripped up and started again.

Proposals to implement highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) across 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026 will not go ahead, the Scottish Government announced today.

The plans were met by a huge backlash from coastal and island communities, and anger from the fishing sector.

SNP Government minister Mairi McAllan revealed the latest policy U-turn at Holyrood.

She said the proposed timetable is a “particular concern” by supporters and objectors.

The Scottish Government will now “develop a new pathway and timetable” for the work to protect Scotland’s marine environment.

The EU’s biodiversity strategy sets the target that, by 2030, at least 30% of EU seas should be protected – with 10% to be strictly protected.

Ms McAllan said: “I will outline more on our next steps after the summer recess, but I hope that it is clear that I am determined to protect our oceans in a way that is fair, and to find a way forward that ensures our seas remain a source of prosperity for the nation, especially in our remote, coastal and island communities.”

‘Relieved’ by U-turn

A recent public consultation sparked more than 4,400 responses, with a full response and next steps to be published after Holyrood’s summer recess.

Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said she was “relieved” by the Scottish Government’s decision to halt the scheme.

She called for the proposals to be scrapped during her campaign to become SNP leader.

Ms Forbes said: “That was born of genuine fear for the future of rural communities, as fishing is a lifeline for many.”

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, welcomed the decision to scrap the “flawed” scheme.

She said: “Ministers will now need to re-assure people that they are not simply intent on introducing the same policy by the back door.

“The seafood sector has set out a clear pathway on how we can work with government to strike the right balance between nature conservation and sustainable use, and the test for government now is to deliver upon that.”

Western Isles SNP MSP Alasdair Allan, who has spoken out against HPMAs, said it will be a “great relief along the west coast”.

Green Highlands MSP Arianne Burgess said she welcomes the “constructive approach” being taken to protect the marine environment and fishing stocks.

She told MSPs: “The new timeframe will allow genuine partnership working with communities to deliver enhanced protection and help us align with the EU.”

What are Highly Protected Marine Areas?

The Scottish Government originally committed to introduce highly protected marine areas in at least 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026.

The designated sites would be strictly protected to allow the marine ecosystems within to recover and thrive.

Limits would be placed on some human activities, such as fishing and aquaculture, while allowing some “non-damaging” activities to take place at “carefully managed levels”.

The policy was a consequence of the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens, known as the Bute House Agreement.