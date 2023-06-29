SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn

The timetable to impose highly protected marine areas by 2026 has been ditched.

By Adele Merson
The plans were met by a huge backlash from coastal and island communities, and anger from the fishing sector. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The plans were met by a huge backlash from coastal and island communities, and anger from the fishing sector.

Controversial SNP-Green proposals to restrict fishing in Scotland are being ripped up and started again.

Proposals to implement highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) across 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026 will not go ahead, the Scottish Government announced today.

The plans were met by a huge backlash from coastal and island communities, and anger from the fishing sector.

SNP Government minister Mairi McAllan revealed the latest policy U-turn at Holyrood.

She said the proposed timetable is a “particular concern” by supporters and objectors.

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government will now “develop a new pathway and timetable” for the work to protect Scotland’s marine environment.

The EU’s biodiversity strategy sets the target that, by 2030, at least 30% of EU seas should be protected – with 10% to be strictly protected.

Ms McAllan said: “I will outline more on our next steps after the summer recess, but I hope that it is clear that I am determined to protect our oceans in a way that is fair, and to find a way forward that ensures our seas remain a source of prosperity for the nation, especially in our remote, coastal and island communities.”

‘Relieved’ by U-turn

A recent public consultation sparked more than 4,400 responses, with a full response and next steps to be published after Holyrood’s summer recess.

Kate Forbes, MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, said she was “relieved” by the Scottish Government’s decision to halt the scheme.

She called for the proposals to be scrapped during her campaign to become SNP leader.

Ms Forbes said: “That was born of genuine fear for the future of rural communities, as fishing is a lifeline for many.”

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive, Elspeth Macdonald. Image: DC Thomson.

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, welcomed the decision to scrap the “flawed” scheme.

She said: “Ministers will now need to re-assure people that they are not simply intent on introducing the same policy by the back door.

“The seafood sector has set out a clear pathway on how we can work with government to strike the right balance between nature conservation and sustainable use, and the test for government now is to deliver upon that.”

Western Isles SNP MSP Alasdair Allan, who has spoken out against HPMAs, said it will be a “great relief along the west coast”.

Green Highlands MSP Arianne Burgess said she welcomes the “constructive approach” being taken to protect the marine environment and fishing stocks.

She told MSPs: “The new timeframe will allow genuine partnership working with communities to deliver enhanced protection and help us align with the EU.”

What are Highly Protected Marine Areas?

The Scottish Government originally committed to introduce highly protected marine areas in at least 10% of Scotland’s seas by 2026.

The designated sites would be strictly protected to allow the marine ecosystems within to recover and thrive.

Limits would be placed on some human activities, such as fishing and aquaculture, while allowing some “non-damaging” activities to take place at “carefully managed levels”.

The policy was a consequence of the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens, known as the Bute House Agreement.

The plans were met by a huge backlash from coastal and island communities, and anger from the fishing sector. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
