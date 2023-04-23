How coastal communities fear fishing ban proposal threatens their existence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How coastal communities fear fishing ban proposal threatens their existence

The backlash is growing over plans to designate at least 10% of Scotland's seas as Highly Protected Marine Areas by 2026. 

Islanders on Tiree are among those concerned by the proposals. Image: Shutterstock.
Islanders on Tiree are among those concerned by the proposals. Image: Shutterstock.
Adele Merson
By Adele Merson

Fragile coastal and island communities hope to convince First Minister Humza Yousaf to scrap controversial bans on fishing in vast swathes of Scotland’s seas.

Known as Highly Protected Marine Areas, they could impose bans on aquaculture and restrictions on some leisure activities in at least 10% of the country’s waters.

As the backlash grows, environmental groups appear to have a big task ahead to reduce the “huge amount of fear and uncertainty” felt in some areas.

The outrage is keenly felt in the Western Isles but extends to coastal communities right across the Highlands, islands and along the North Sea coast.

Mr Yousaf has already indicated they won’t be “imposed” in places that do not want them, leading critics to ask why the policy is still being considered.

Those in favour say Scotland’s seas are not protected properly to maintain good environmental status.

First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

They believe the zones would lead to greater biodiversity and abundance of marine species, including those which are targeted by commercial and recreational fishers.

This could widen the range and increase the amount of alternative fish which could be caught by fishing communities, it has been claimed.

HPMAs are a consequence of the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens, known as the Bute House Agreement.

Former SNP MSP Angus Macdonald, who lives in Lewis, quit the SNP after 35 years. He described the new highly regulated fishing zones as the “final straw”.

Asked about the policy at Holyrood, Mr Yousaf said: “This government will not steamroll, will not impose, upon any community a policy that they are vehemently opposed to.”

‘Fear and uncertainty’

Rhoda Meek, chair of Tiree Community Trust, is a crofter and business owner on the island where she has lived for the past 10 years.

Tiree’s fishing sector, which accounts for around 20 full-time jobs, is one that has bucked the island’s depopulation trend, she says.

Around one quarter of children on the island are from fishing families, raising concerns over the future viability of the island if their parents choose to move in search of work.

Ms Meek says the consultation into HPMAs has created a “huge amount of fear and uncertainty”.

Rhoda Meek, chair of Tiree Community Development Trust. has shared her concerns about HPMAs. Image: Rachel Keenan.

“This consultation coming out as it has with such sweeping suggestions and so little nuance or dialogue initially with fishing communities has resulted in a lot of fear and a lot of anger as well”, she explains in an interview you can listen to in full on our politics podcast, The Stooshie.

“I think it has the potential to make the future of islands unviable. If you take the consultation at face value and the suggestions of what could be banned in Scottish inshore waters then you are looking at one of the three main pillars of island economies just being knocked from under it.”

Ms Meek says there are islanders who feel the government is “actively trying to ruin island communities” in the policies they put forward.

She does not think this is the case – but warns there is “ignorance” of life in rural and island areas, made worse the “further you get from the central belt”.

‘Huge impact’

Kirsten Gow lives in Jura and is an islands researcher interested in the creation of sustainable futures for Scotland’s inhabited islands.

She says the zones could have a “huge impact” on the fishing industry and associated industries, and contribute to depopulation.

Ms Gow says: “We’re not saying that we don’t want sustainable practice. Most people I know aren’t saying that the principle of protecting our seas is a bad thing – that would be a ridiculous thing for islanders to say.

Islands researcher Kirsten Gow. Image: Supplied.

“Because that’s what’s allowed us to live in these places. That’s what’s allowed my family to live here hundreds of years, because we live in harmony with the sea. So nobody is saying that we’re against the principle of protecting the seas.

“But why people are protesting is because they want policy that protects both the seas and our communities, but you need to work together with the communities for that.

“There’s a huge amount of local knowledge and wisdom here that is maybe under-represented and under-valued sometimes by people that make policy.”

Highly Protected Marine Areas

Mr Yousaf has been at pains to make clear no sites have been selected yet for the zones.

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, he said this will not begin until responses from a recent public consultation have been analysed.

The SNP leader has promised the policy will not be “steamrolled” upon any community strongly opposed to them.

But Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron said “not one community in the Highlands and Islands wants these.”

On Wednesday, Scottish Green minister Lorna Slater refused to say if the plans are a “red line” in the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens.

Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) already cover 37% of Scottish waters.

HPMAs will provide high levels of protection to marine ecosystems by placing far stricter restrictions on what you can and cannot do within their boundaries.

The fishing industry has expressed concern with the proposals. Image: Shutterstock.

Commercial and recreational fishing would be banned in the designated areas.

They would also place strict limits on infrastructure construction.

The Scottish Fisherman’s Federation has warned the network of zones will have a “catastrophic impact” on the industry.

Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the federation, believes the plans lack ecological justification and were being introduced for purely political reasons.

She says: “The underlying assumptions are that fishing is damaging to the environment and stocks are degraded. Neither is justifiable, and in fact the government’s own indicators show that sustainability of commercially fished stocks is on a continuing upwards trend.”

scottish fishing
Scottish Fishermen’s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald. Image: Supplied.

The Sustainable Inshore Fisheries Fund (SIFT) says it is “broadly in favour” of the proposals but raised concerns with the “less than optimal” consultation which should have engaged with the industry “much earlier”.

Charles Millar, the charity’s executive director, says: “Scotland’s current approach to all economic uses of our inshore, and to nature restoration, is piecemeal and incoherent.

“This delivers neither environmental nor economic benefits: instead we need proper marine spatial plans, areas set aside for low impact fishing, or for dredging and trawling, or renewables, or conservation.

“Within a plan of that sort, well-located highly protected marine areas can help replenish fish stocks alongside other marine biodiversity.”

