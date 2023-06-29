Confirmed: Abandoned Wallace Tower to become new Aberdeen cafe despite locals’ fight to save trees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Confirmed: Abandoned Wallace Tower to become new Aberdeen cafe despite locals’ fight to save trees

The landmark has been on a register of at-risk buildings for almost 20 years.

By Ben Hendry
The plans to transform Wallace Tower have been approved.
The plans to transform Wallace Tower have been approved. Image: Tinto architecture

An Aberdeen landmark will be saved from ruin with plans to convert it into a cafe finally given the go-ahead.

The Tillydrone Community Development Trust (TCDT) has been granted permission to transform the derelict Wallace Tower on the edge of Seaton Park.

The decision came despite concerns about the impact of a new glass extension on the traditional B-listed building.

And local environmentalists fought to protect trees destined for the chop as part of the project.

Some argued that the new glass block would look out of place. Image: Tinto architecture

Wallace Tower’s unusual history

The 16th century monument, also known as Benholm Lodge, was taken down brick by brick and moved from the city centre to Tillydrone to make way for Marks and Spencer in the 1960s.

It was a home until the 1990s, at which point it was left empty and began slipping into disrepair.

Linday Barclay, young Theo McFadyen with Colin McFadyen and Jenna Conn of the Tillydrone Community Development Trust. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The TCDT has been working on its plans for years, saying this “is the only option for the building to be converted and restored”.

They will now be able to save it from further ruin by turning the ground floor into a cafe, with additional seating in the extension to the rear.

There will be community space and an office in the upper levels.

This shows how the cafe extension will look. Image: Tinto architecture

Why did locals fight AGAINST the changes?

Old Aberdeen Community Council objected to the scheme, saying the loss of eight trees to make way for the extension had “not been justified”.

They were backed by the Friends of Seaton Park, who claimed the development would have an adverse impact on the bats and red squirrels who call the beauty spot home.

Seaton Park is one of the most beloved greenspaces in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Member Dr Margaret Sleeman addressed the planning committee, highlighting their various efforts to boost biodiversity across the park.

She said red squirrels had been seen in the 100-year-old beech trees destined to be felled, while bats would be disturbed by the proposed lighting on Wallace Tower as they head to the River Don to feed on insects.

Margaret Sleeman outside the nearby St Machar Cathedral. Image: DC Thomson

The academic, with a background in medieval history, said the Friends of Seaton Park “deplore” the idea of chopping down healthy trees.

Why were the Wallace Tower plans approved?

Council officers acknowledged that dozens of locals were against the renovation of the stagnant structure – accepting various concerns around nature and wildlife.

However, they argued it was more important to salvage the historic site.

Planning chiefs told the meeting Wallace Tower had been on the Buildings at Risk Register since 2005, and they praised the “high quality, well considered designs” put forward.

The boarded up building in Tillydrone will soon have a new lease of life. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Senior planning officer Dineke Brasier urged elected members to think about the “wider benefits of bringing the building back into use”.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the proposal.

Speaking afterwards a dejected Dr Sleeman told us of her fears for local wildlife.

She said that, personally, she would have preferred the building to be revived as a small museum.

The building was previously on the Netherkirkgate. Image: Tinto architecture

Last month, our Planning Ahead round-up revealed some other parts of the project – with a stone carving of a soldier needing spruced up.

You can see the newly approved Wallace Tower plans here.

