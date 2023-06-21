Aberdeen Labour demands Keir Starmer makes ‘first priority’ city visit over oil and gas future

Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing demands from his own party to visit Aberdeen and meet oil and gas industry figures.

The UK Labour leader unveiled major policy plans to shift from fossil fuels to renewables during a speech in Edinburgh on Monday morning.

But there has been a backlash over the party’s suggested ban on future oil and gas licences from industry leaders and trade unions, and frustration that he did not make the speech in Aberdeen.

Now, Sir Keir faces calls from Labour colleagues in the city to travel to the north-east to meet the oil and gas sector and allay their concerns.

The group also started lobbying the party base a new publicly-owned energy company, GB Energy, in Aberdeen.

‘First priority’

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, leader of Aberdeen City Council’s Labour group, said Sir Keir’s must visit the region as his “first priority”.

He spoke with the UK Labour leader on Monday to impress upon him the importance of ensuring jobs are protected.

The Labour councillor also had discussions with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Ms Reeves and Shadow Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband at the event.

He told The Press and Journal: “I had a very successful discussion with all four of these top leaders in Labour.

“In relation to GB Energy. It is very important that we have that in Aberdeen.

“Everybody said it is not finalised yet. But I will be lobbying, I will be working really, really hard.

“I’m going to meet Anas Sarwar in Glasgow very soon, hopefully within the next two weeks.

“It is my main priority that we have to work together with the industry, trade unions and everybody on how we can protect jobs and have GB Energy in Aberdeen.”

Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East region said there is a “compelling case” for the headquarters to be based in the north-east.

He added: “The transition to Net Zero is already happening. It can’t and won’t be stopped. The question for all of us in the region is whether we realise the benefits from that or continue on our current path and the abysmal records of both Conservative and SNP governments to deliver on promises made to workers in the offshore industries.”

Europe’s energy capital

Aberdeen Labour councillor Ross Grant said it is “absolutely vital” that Sir Keir and his team spends “as much time as needed” in the city.

He said the party “must put Aberdeen and its specific needs firmly at the core of any transition plans”.

Cllr Grant added: “Aberdeen is Europe’s energy capital and is unmatched in terms of its suitability to be home to the GB Energy HQ. We have the skills and experience, innovative spirit, people and the infrastructure required to be the home of GB Energy.”

Meanwhile, Willie Young, former Aberdeen Labour councillor and ex-finance chief, said Sir Keir must meet industry leaders to “give them reassurance”.

The Labour member also agreed with other party colleagues that GB Energy “can’t be outwith the energy capital of Europe”.

He said: “We’ve got the infrastructure, we’ve got the technology and we’ve got the knowledge.”

The party committed to basing the publicly owned energy firm in Scotland but said no decision has been made on its exact location.

Energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood claims Labour’s North Sea oil and gas strategy will “place in jeopardy tens of thousands of jobs”.

But Labour has pledged to create thousands of new green manufacturing jobs at Scottish ports, if elected to form a new government at Westminster.

‘Minimal impact’

Meanwhile, experts claimed Labour’s decision to halt new licences will have “minimal impact” on North Sea investment.

The party has already said all activity on existing licences will be allowed to continue.

Edinburgh-based WoodMac said other factors are expected to be far more important in terms of driving investment decisions, like the North Sea windfall tax.

Speaking at a British Chambers of Commerce event a month ago, the Labour leader said he would come to the city to discuss the challenges and opportunities.

The Labour Party has been asked to confirm when Sir Keir is expected in Aberdeen.