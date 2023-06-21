Aberdeen Labour demands Keir Starmer makes ‘first priority’ city visit over oil and gas future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Labour demands Keir Starmer makes ‘first priority’ city visit over oil and gas future

The Labour leader unveiled major policy plans to shift the UK from fossil fuels to renewables during a speech in Edinburgh on Monday morning. 

By Adele Merson
(left to right) Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar at the launch of the Labour party's mission on cheaper green power. Image: PA.
Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing demands from his own party to visit Aberdeen and meet oil and gas industry figures.

The UK Labour leader unveiled major policy plans to shift from fossil fuels to renewables during a speech in Edinburgh on Monday morning.

But there has been a backlash over the party’s suggested ban on future oil and gas licences from industry leaders and trade unions, and frustration that he did not make the speech in Aberdeen.

Now, Sir Keir faces calls from Labour colleagues in the city to travel to the north-east to meet the oil and gas sector and allay their concerns.

The group also started lobbying the party base a new publicly-owned energy company, GB Energy, in Aberdeen.

‘First priority’

Councillor Tauqeer Malik, leader of Aberdeen City Council’s Labour group, said Sir Keir’s must visit the region as his “first priority”.

He spoke with the UK Labour leader on Monday to impress upon him the importance of ensuring jobs are protected.

The Labour councillor also had discussions with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, Ms Reeves and Shadow Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband at the event.

He told The Press and Journal: “I had a very successful discussion with all four of these top leaders in Labour.

“In relation to GB Energy. It is very important that we have that in Aberdeen.

Councillor Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“Everybody said it is not finalised yet. But I will be lobbying, I will be working really, really hard.

“I’m going to meet Anas Sarwar in Glasgow very soon, hopefully within the next two weeks.

“It is my main priority that we have to work together with the industry, trade unions and everybody on how we can protect jobs and have GB Energy in Aberdeen.”

Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East region said there is a “compelling case” for the headquarters to be based in the north-east.

He added: “The transition to Net Zero is already happening. It can’t and won’t be stopped. The question for all of us in the region is whether we realise the benefits from that or continue on our current path and the abysmal records of both Conservative and SNP governments to deliver on promises made to workers in the offshore industries.”

Europe’s energy capital

Aberdeen Labour councillor Ross Grant said it is “absolutely vital” that Sir Keir and his team spends “as much time as needed” in the city.

He said the party “must put Aberdeen and its specific needs firmly at the core of any transition plans”.

Cllr Grant added: “Aberdeen is Europe’s energy capital and is unmatched in terms of its suitability to be home to the GB Energy HQ. We have the skills and experience, innovative spirit, people and the infrastructure required to be the home of GB Energy.”

Meanwhile, Willie Young, former Aberdeen Labour councillor and ex-finance chief, said Sir Keir must meet industry leaders to “give them reassurance”.

The Labour member also agreed with other party colleagues that GB Energy “can’t be outwith the energy capital of Europe”.

He said: “We’ve got the infrastructure, we’ve got the technology and we’ve got the knowledge.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the launch of the Labour’s energy strategy. Image: PA.

The party committed to basing the publicly owned energy firm in Scotland but said no decision has been made on its exact location.

Energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood claims Labour’s North Sea oil and gas strategy will “place in jeopardy tens of thousands of jobs”. 

But Labour has pledged to create thousands of new green manufacturing jobs at Scottish ports, if elected to form a new government at Westminster.

‘Minimal impact’

Meanwhile, experts claimed Labour’s decision to halt new licences will have “minimal impact” on North Sea investment. 

The party has already said all activity on existing licences will be allowed to continue.

Edinburgh-based WoodMac said other factors are expected to be far more important in terms of driving investment decisions, like the North Sea windfall tax.

Speaking at a British Chambers of Commerce event a month ago, the Labour leader said he would come to the city to discuss the challenges and opportunities.

The Labour Party has been asked to confirm when Sir Keir is expected in Aberdeen.

