Shinty: Eight clubs look to take step closer to Camanachd Cup glory

The quarter-finals of shinty's biggest competition take place this weekend.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie’s James Falconer returns for his side’s journey to Caberfeidh.
Eight shinty clubs, all with dreams of reaching September’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final in Inverness, battle it out in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Kingussie’s James Falconer, who scored the crucial second goal in last year’s 3-1 final win over Lovat, returns for his side’s journey to Caberfeidh.

Boss Iain Borthwick said: “James has played in recent games with a back problem, so it was good to give him a rest last week, but he’ll be back for this one.

“We’ve no new injuries to report so other than Roddy Young, Fraser Munro and Calum Grant, we are all good.

“It will be a difficult on Saturday and it will come down to who does what best on the day.”

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid added: “We’ll have Liam Symonds free of suspension whilst Calum MacKinnon also returns.

“We have a couple of players missing due to injury and the TRNSMT music festival, but we’ll have a 15-player squad available for the first time in a few weeks.”

MacMillan set for debut

With ten players unavailable for their tie at Glasgow Mid Argyll, Oban Camanachd will give a debut to Ross MacMillan who joined the club this week from Inveraray.

There was also positive news concerning captain Daniel Sloss who has been out with a broken finger.

Boss Gareth Evans said: “The latest is that Daniel Sloss may be able to take a place on the bench and he’ll wear a protective cricket glove if he needs to come on.”

“Lewis Cameron did very well when he came off the bench against Skye and he will start against GMA.

“He’s probably the best footballer in Oban and a very clever shinty player with pace to burn so you can expect to see a lot more of him over the weeks ahead.”

GMA boss Alan MacRae added: “We have a couple out for Saturday with Ryan Harrison and James MacLeod both on holiday.

“There is also a doubt on Finlay Ralston who is recovering from concussion following his head knock in the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final.”

Shiel bid to keep momentum going

Kinlochshiel make the trip to Beauly on the back of four successive wins including last week’s 2-0 home league victory against tomorrow’s opponents.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae doesn’t believe last week’s win will have any bearing on the outcome this time around:

“Saturday is a different day in a different competition at a different venue,” he said.

MacRae was coy on team selection and whether John MacRae will play following his recent return from injury, adding: “We’ll have Mark MacDonald back, but Arron Jack and Jonnie MacAskill came into the side last week and were brilliant.

“Kieran Martin had a terrific debut and teams will wonder what our line-up will be as I have at least eighteen players who could all start.”

John MacRae was also giving nothing away, saying: “Both our first and second teams have some big cup ties coming up over the next few weeks and I’ll just play wherever I’m told.”

Shinty: Oban Camanachd snare ‘undoubted talent’ Ross MacMillan from Inveraray

Kyles Athletic and Lovat meet in what should be an evenly matched tie at Tighnabruaich.

Kyles player/coach Roddy Macdonald said: “We have big games to focus on in the weeks ahead, especially against Lovat on Saturday and we will need to be on top of our game to progress to the next round.”

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson will be without the suspended Callum Cruden, but he will take encouragement from a 2-1 league win at the same venue earlier in the season.

Newtonmore can regain top spot in the Mowi Premiership if they take something from their trip to Skye.

More co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “We’ve been playing recently with five or six of the boys carrying injuries, but we didn’t have a game last Saturday so the extra week off has given them extra time to recover.”

Skye boss Kenny MacLeod added: “Ruaraidh MacLeod has started a new job offshore so will be missing for two weeks and Ross Nicolson is also unavailable. However, Kenny Cushnie returns, and we’re OK otherwise.”

In the Mowi National Division, leaders Lochaber have a tough away trip at neighbours Fort William whilst promotion hopefuls Inveraray and Kilmallie clash at the Winterton. Col Glen return to action after a five-week absence when Glenurquhart visit Glendaruel.

Shinty Spotlight: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic forward Scott Macdonald

 

