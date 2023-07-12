Fury as Tory environment secretary snubs Holyrood for third time

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey has come under fire after dodging three letters inviting her to give evidence to Holyrood’s rural affairs committee.

SNP MSP Jim Fairlie has hit out at the UK Government who he says have snubbed Scotland’s rural communities.

The Tory Secretary of State for the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was first invited to speak to MSPs on the committee in November last year but did not respond.

A follow-up invite was sent in March, with Ms Coffey writing to reject the invite in April.

She wrote: “Given that a significant amount of Defra policy areas are devolved, in addition to understandable diary constraints, I must therefore politely decline on this occasion.”

A further invite was sent on June 8.

Defra say they continue to engage with the Scottish Government but a spokesperson for Ms Coffey did not respond to questions from The Courier about her refusal to speak with MSPs.

The SNP say the committee wishes to discuss reserved matters that are “profoundly impacting” Scotland’s rural economy; including the failure to honour promises on post Brexit funding.

While many areas covered by the committee are devolved to the Scottish Government, policy set in London also has influence.

This includes the impact of Brexit and changes to immigration policy on the agriculture industry.

The snub comes after Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack refused to give evidence to parliament about why he blocked Scottish gender recognition reforms.

Kemi Badenoch, the UK Government’s equalities minister, also turned down an invite to appear before Holyrood’s Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee.

‘Increasing contempt’ for Holyrood

Perthshire South and Kinross-shire MSP Jim Fairlie said the move would not come as a shock given the ” increasing contempt” he says Westminster is showing the Scottish Parliament.

He added: “While we’ve come to expect little more from Westminster, the disregard and disrespect the Tories hold for the Scottish Parliament will be noticed by people who live and work in Scotland’s rural communities.

“This rebuff not only shows a lack of understanding of the role of Scotland’s parliament, but it exacerbates how Westminster is ignoring and undermining the Scottish Government.

“Time and time again, we see the UK Government dismissing Scotland’s interests – whether it be the challenges facing our rural communities or our democratically elected parliament – and it’s clear only the SNP will ensure Scotland’s priorities are always put first.”

John Fyall, a former farmer, said where policies diverge across the UK it is crucial for Holyrood and Westminster to work together.

He said: “It’s really important they speak to each other, especially where things diverge.

“When it comes to animal health and animal movement, there could be problems to come where policies across the UK are different.”

Mr Fairlie says he is keen to quiz Ms Coffey over post-2025 agricultural funding.

He added: “The lack of funding guarantee is the single biggest issue facing rural industries.

“Without a guarantee beyond 2024, any policy developed will be worthless if the UK Government don’t continue to fund it at least current levels – and probably more given inflation.”