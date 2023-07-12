Fraserburgh the perfect place for Grant Campbell’s football comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh the perfect place for Grant Campbell’s football comeback

A year after retiring, the 33-year-old midfielder has returned to the Breedon Highland League with the Broch.

By Callum Law
Grant Campbell has come out of retirement to return to Fraserburgh
Grant Campbell has come out of retirement to return to Fraserburgh

Grant Campbell says Fraserburgh was the natural place for him to make a comeback.

The midfielder returned to the Broch last week, signing a two-year contract, a year after retiring due to a groin injury.

But having returned to training to prepare for featuring in Ryan Cowie’s testimonial this weekend, Campbell has decided to make a full-scale comeback.

During his first spell at Bellslea, the 33-year-old helped the Buchan club win the Breedon Highland League, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup twice.

WATCH: Episode 38 of Highland League Weekly – Fraserburgh’s title-clinching win over Forres; plus Clach v Buckie Thistle

Campbell said: “I was preparing for Ryan’s testimonial against Aberdeen and went back to training.

“I had a rest for six months after stopping last summer, then I’ve been playing futsal for six months.

“I enjoyed being back at training and Mark Cowie and James Duthie talked me into having one more go at it.

“If I was coming back, it was inevitable it would be with Fraserburgh.

“I had great success in the two-and-a-half years I was here before.

“We fell short in the pyramid play-offs which was painful at the time.

“But I had a great relationship with the manager, the players and everyone at the club, so there was no doubt in my mind, if I was going to play again, it would be with Fraserburgh.”

A massive asset

During his time away from the Highland League, Campbell has been playing futsal and feels in good physical shape.

He added: “I’m feeling good. I’ll have to find my way again because coming back is a bit different to playing on a 40-metre futsal court.

“First and foremost, I just want to get back playing and contributing to the team.

“I don’t think the quality is any lower than it was when I was here before.

“I’ll try my best to contribute to the side and see where that takes us.”

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is thrilled to have Campbell back in the ranks at Bellslea.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is pleased to be reunited with Grant Campbell

He said: “It was a bit of a whirlwind week. When the urge and desire to do well is there it’s difficult to keep a lid on it.

“We know Grant will be a massive asset – the break has probably done him good with the injury he had.

“He’s fit again now and Grant is someone you need around the dressing room. He’s a born winner and he rubs that off on everyone else.

“When we knew him coming back was a possibility, I had a conversation with a few of the players and they all said it was a no-brainer.”

Fraserburgh are in friendly action tonight when they tackle neighbours Fraserburgh United at College Park.

Elsewhere, Formartine United face Ellon United at North Lodge Park and Strathspey Thistle take on Alness United at Dalmore Park.

Vale recruit

Meanwhile, Deveronvale have signed 16-year-old defender Leo Davidson on a two-year contract.

The teenager impressed in the Banffers’ under-18s last season, and manager Craig Stewart said: “Leo is another big, strong capable player who we believe will develop into a capable Highland League player.

“Although still only 16, I believe he’s ready and mature enough to take the opportunity to develop further at a higher level.”

