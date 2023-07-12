Fraserburgh the perfect place for Grant Campbell’s football comeback

Grant Campbell says Fraserburgh was the natural place for him to make a comeback.

The midfielder returned to the Broch last week, signing a two-year contract, a year after retiring due to a groin injury.

But having returned to training to prepare for featuring in Ryan Cowie’s testimonial this weekend, Campbell has decided to make a full-scale comeback.

During his first spell at Bellslea, the 33-year-old helped the Buchan club win the Breedon Highland League, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup twice.

Campbell said: “I was preparing for Ryan’s testimonial against Aberdeen and went back to training.

“I had a rest for six months after stopping last summer, then I’ve been playing futsal for six months.

“I enjoyed being back at training and Mark Cowie and James Duthie talked me into having one more go at it.

“If I was coming back, it was inevitable it would be with Fraserburgh.

“I had great success in the two-and-a-half years I was here before.

“We fell short in the pyramid play-offs which was painful at the time.

“But I had a great relationship with the manager, the players and everyone at the club, so there was no doubt in my mind, if I was going to play again, it would be with Fraserburgh.”

A massive asset

During his time away from the Highland League, Campbell has been playing futsal and feels in good physical shape.

He added: “I’m feeling good. I’ll have to find my way again because coming back is a bit different to playing on a 40-metre futsal court.

“First and foremost, I just want to get back playing and contributing to the team.

“I don’t think the quality is any lower than it was when I was here before.

“I’ll try my best to contribute to the side and see where that takes us.”

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is thrilled to have Campbell back in the ranks at Bellslea.

He said: “It was a bit of a whirlwind week. When the urge and desire to do well is there it’s difficult to keep a lid on it.

“We know Grant will be a massive asset – the break has probably done him good with the injury he had.

“He’s fit again now and Grant is someone you need around the dressing room. He’s a born winner and he rubs that off on everyone else.

“When we knew him coming back was a possibility, I had a conversation with a few of the players and they all said it was a no-brainer.”

Fraserburgh are in friendly action tonight when they tackle neighbours Fraserburgh United at College Park.

Elsewhere, Formartine United face Ellon United at North Lodge Park and Strathspey Thistle take on Alness United at Dalmore Park.

Vale recruit

Meanwhile, Deveronvale have signed 16-year-old defender Leo Davidson on a two-year contract.

The teenager impressed in the Banffers’ under-18s last season, and manager Craig Stewart said: “Leo is another big, strong capable player who we believe will develop into a capable Highland League player.

“Although still only 16, I believe he’s ready and mature enough to take the opportunity to develop further at a higher level.”