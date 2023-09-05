No plans for Insch Hospital to reopen despite SNP promises and campaigner demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No plans for Insch Hospital to reopen despite SNP promises and campaigner demands

Nicola Sturgeon pledged in 2021 that the hospital in Insch, Aberdeenshire, would not be shut for good.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Insch Hospital is unlikely to reopen anytime soon despite Nicola Sturgeon promising it would not be shut permanently, local health bosses have admitted.

Campaigners in the Aberdeenshire village have been fighting for the SNP to honour a pledge from the 2021 election to ensure the facility opens its doors again.

The War Memorial Hospital was closed at the start of the Covid pandemic so that staff could be deployed elsewhere.

A year later, former First Minister Ms Sturgeon set out plans for a £10 billion package to “refurbish and replace” the hospital.

Campaigners are fighting for the hospital to reopen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

But this cash has not yet been coughed up – and Aberdeenshire’s health and social care partnership chief confessed no progress is likely in the immediate future.

During a Holyrood committee, Chief Officer Pamela Milliken told MSPs the hospital’s current infrastructure is “not appropriate” for treating patients.

She admitted campaigners fighting for the facility to be upgraded would prefer to have local care available, but said that is not an option currently.

Pamela Milliken, chief officer for Aberdeenshire’s health and social care partnership.

Ms Milliken said: “At the moment patients from that area travel to neighbouring community hospitals if they need a community hospital stay.

“I know every community would like to have their own local facilities, but in that particular environment it’s not possible to run inpatient services at the moment.”

North East Tory MSP Tess White, who quizzed her on the closure, said this was tantamount to an admission there are no plans to reopen the hospital.

In April, Ms Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf was told to stick to the promises made by his predecessor.

Nicola Sturgeon previously promised Insch Hospital would reopen. Image: PA.

While still health chief, Mr Yousaf revealed work on the future of Insch Hospital would resume later in the year.

He said talks would restart once “immediate system pressures” on the NHS had been reduced.

Campaigners from Friends of Insch Hospital, the pressure group fighting for progress, have drawn up their own plans for upgrading facilities.

Their proposals would include a new 12-bed unit, with 12 ensuite bathrooms, which would be constructed next to the hospital’s day room.

The existing facility would then be used as a wellbeing centre.

