Major boost for Laurencekirk as community centre makeover gets £183,000

Residents in Aberdeenshire town will benefit from money being dished out via UK Government's Community Ownership Fund.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
An Aberdeenshire town will get £183,000 from for a major expansion and makeover of its community centre.

The Tories confirmed residents in Laurencekirk will benefit from money being dished out via the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

Officials say the six-figure award will help locals transform the community centre into a much larger hub.

Once the redevelopment is complete, the centre will be better placed to host events such as lunches for the elderly and clubs for children during school holidays.

Westminster will spend just under £1 million in the latest rounds of awards from the community fund.

The scheme works similarly to the levelling up programme, first initiated by Boris Johnson when he came to power in 2019.

Government officials say the community fund is more focused on restoring old institutions such as local museums, pubs and clubs.

The Laurencekirk expansion is one of four projects which have been given funding in the latest round of awards.

George Carr, a local Conservative councillor in the area, told us: “We welcome any funds from the UK Government for Laurencekirk.

“It’s a bit of Aberdeenshire that tends to get left behind.”

Conservative MSP Liz Smith.
Conservative MSP Liz Smith welcomed the funds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Tory MSP Liz Smith hailed the announcement, saying: “It’s great to see another four worthy Scottish projects awarded funding.

“This funding is helping communities right across Scotland create new spaces for life, work, enterprise and education – making a real difference to the lives of local people.”

However, the Scottish Government insisted the money being dished out should have been allocated to Holyrood first, where it could then be spent.

A spokesperson said: “While the Scottish Government welcomes all extra funding for Scotland, it would be much better if provided to the Scottish Government via the Barnett Formula in the normal manner.

“This would enable strategic decisions to be made and the impact of the funding to be increased as we would be able to work with local government and communities and use existing mechanisms, networks and relationships built and developed over many years.”

