‘Too late’ for Aberdeen fireworks ban – but city council considering restrictions for 2024

Aberdeen City Council will not introduce a firework ban in problem areas this year, claiming it was too late to use new powers.

Local authorities were given new abilities in June to consider firework control zones which would make it illegal to use them in certain areas.

It would mean pyrotechnics could only be used at authorised public displays.

Aberdeen City Council said it was unable to make use of the new powers this year, saying the timescales required to introduce such a zone made this impossible.

The legislation was described as a “damp squib” by the Scottish Conservatives, who complained that near all Scottish councils had no plans to introduce bans.

Majority of councils rule out use of control zones

Tory MSP Russell Findlay said “at least” 28 of Scotland’s 32 councils have no plans to bring in firework control zones ahead of Bonfire Night on November 5.

Mr Findlay said firework control zones had been a “key part” of the new legislation, but data revealed to him under freedom of information laws shows the majority of councils are not using them.

He added: “These include Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee. It is being shunned by councils.”

Guidance issued by the Scottish Government recommends a consultation period of between eight and 12 weeks is held if a firework control zone is being considered.

If a decision is taken to introduce one then this must be published at least 60 days before it comes into force.

Aberdeen City Council said this meant there was not enough time to use the new powers this year.

A spokesperson told The P&J: “Unfortunately, these timescales restricted us from being able to implement a Firework Control Zone for this year’s Guy Fawkes period however, our Community Safety Partnership have jointly agreed to explore an implementation for 2024.”

Bonfire Night safety a priority

They said that safety around November 5 was still a priority despite the lack of a control zone.

The spokesperson added: “Each year we work with partners to implement Operation Fawkes which delivers a co-ordinated approach on the days leading up to November 5 and the evenings of peak demand.

“The aim is to tackle unauthorised bonfires, fireworks, fire hazards and the accumulation of waste or hazardous materials that represent potential fire risks.

“Our partnership recognises that bonfires and fireworks can be enjoyed safely and bring communities together and are determined to ensure this is the experience of residents across Aberdeen.”

North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “It’s obvious that the Scottish Government failed to engage adequately or early enough with councils over how these zones will work, meaning that they won’t be in place for Guy Fawkes Night, which is extremely disappointing.”