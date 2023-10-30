North Region Junior football: Champions Culter suffer first defeat; Hermes eight points clear after win v Stonehaven

McBookie.com Premier League champions Culter suffered their first league reversal of the campaign, and their first at home since May last year, when they were beaten 2-0 at Crombie Park by Ellon United.

James Bain opened the scoring for the visitors early on and, with five minutes remaining, Sam Harrison doubled the advantage.

Recently-appointed United manager Marc Reid thought his players were excellent, as he said: “It was a really, really good disciplined performance.

“We were well organised and we knew we would have to defend well, which we did.

“They’re a top side and I’ve so much respect for them, having won almost everything going in recent times.

“It’s been a really positive start and in the first two games the boys have been excellent, but we have to remain focused on the next game which will be a tough one at Colony Park this weekend.

“James Bain had to go off with a dead leg and Neil Irvine with a touch of cramp on what was a heavy pitch, but both should be okay for Saturday.”

Hermes sit eight clear at the top

Hermes lead the table by eight points after two goals inside as many minutes early in the second half, through Grant Mitchell and Luke Barbour, secured a 2-0 win against Stonehaven.

Hermes coach Ryan Nash believes the goals in quick succession helped the side to relax.

He said: “Stonehaven are a well-disciplined, well-organised side and the goals certainly made things easier.

“We weren’t at our best in the first half and they probably had more possession, but the boys knew what they needed to do.

“After we got the goals, I thought we dominated for the rest of the game and young Brunon Paszkiewocz made a massive impact when he came on. He’s really grown into the role and he’s very mature for his age.

“We’re only focusing on ourselves and getting as many points on the board as we possibly can, which is always preferable to playing catch-up, which can give you a bit of added pressure.”

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce and Bridge of Don Thistle fought out a share of the points in a 1-1 draw, with both sides ending the match a man short.

Cammy Bowden gave the Jags the interval advantage with Dan Agnew levelling late on for the home side, who move up to second in the table.

Dyce’s Harrison Hinks was dismissed, as was Thistle’s Craig Mackie.

Nairn St. Ninian move off the foot of the table after defeating Stoneywood Parkvale, who now replace them, 4-1.

The visitors led at the interval, but a second-half turnaround saw Kyle Macdonald (two), Keiran Duffy and an own goal secure the points for Saints.

In Inverurie, Josh Byers scored the game’s only goal to see Colony Park get the better of Newmachar United, and Buchanhaven Hearts won 2-1 against East End at New Advocates Park with strikes from Aaron Smith and George Mead.

At College Park, Maud defeated Fraserburgh United 3-2 with Aaron Gill and Jack Sutherland on the mark for the hosts, while a Matthew McDonald brace and Craig Lowden goal sealed the win for the visitors.

Sunnybank led twice at Rothie Rovers. Adam Reid scored both their goals, before Stuart Hodge (two), Murray Thompson and Tom Ward made the points safe in a 4-2 win for Rovers.

In the Championship, Banks o’ Dee JFC made it eight wins out of eight and move five points clear at the top, with a Harry Woods hat-trick, Scott Milne, Callum Nicol and Fraser Reid securing a 6-0 win over Longside at Spain Park.

At Milton Park, Ross Archibald’s double for visitors Lossiemouth United saw Banchory St. Ternan slip down to third on goal difference to be replaced by Islavale, who had Brodie Christie (two), Noel Scott and Robert Scott on the mark in the 4-1 win at New Elgin.

Forres Thistle edged it over Deveronside with a 3-2 win with goals from Mattie Milne (two) and Cammy Grant, while Courtney Cooper and Owen Christie scored for the away side.

Harry Allen and Caiol Provan were the Burghead Thistle marksmen in the 2-0 victory at Glentanar.

Whitehills ran out 3-2 winners at Cruden Bay, with goals from Tito Silva (two) and Godwin Aluko, while a waterlogged Westburn Park caused Dufftown’s clash with Hall Russell United to be postponed.

Upcoming fixtures

Friday November 3 – Premier League (8pm kick-off): Hermes v Stoneywood Parkvale

Saturday November 4 – Premier League: Buchanhaven Hearts v Dyce, Ellon United v Colony Park, Maud v Nairn St. Ninian, Newmachar United v Rothie Rovers and Sunnybank v Fraserburgh United

Championship: Burghead Thistle v Cruden Bay, Deveronside v Glentanar, Hall Russell United v Banks O’Dee JFC, Islavale v Dufftown, Longside v Banchory St. Ternan, Lossiemouth United v Forres Thistle, Whitehills v New Elgin

Scottish Junior Cup third round: Bridge of Don Thistle v Auchinleck Talbot, Culter v Lochee United, Stonehaven v East End