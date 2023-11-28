NHS Grampian ‘can’t afford’ switch to digital appointment system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

NHS Grampian ‘can’t afford’ switch to digital appointment system

Health chief Caroline Hiscox said financial constraints make the move to move an electronic system impossible.

By Alasdair Clark
NHS Grampian, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Patients are said to be concerned they could be missing appointments due to postal delays. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

NHS Grampian cannot afford the switch to a digital appointment system, the health board’s chief executive has admitted.

Caroline Hiscox said that while they would like to move to an electronic system, “financial constraints” made this impossible.

Such a system would allow appointments and potentially test results to be shared with patients by email or text message rather than by letter alone.

There are concerns patients could miss critical appointments because of delays in the postal system, according to North East MSP Liam Kerr.

North East MSP Liam Kerr. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He wants the Scottish Government to step in and introduce a standard system across the country before any problems start over Christmas.

NHS Grampian chief executive Ms Hiscox said that while a move to electronic communication by default could save money in the long term it would require a “substantial” transition cost.

Responding to a question from Mr Kerr, she said: “Given the overall financial constraints NHS Grampian is currently operating under we are not currently in a position to progress this project.

NHS Grampian boss Caroline Hiscox. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“It does remain our intention to do so and we will continue to monitor the national option and review our ability to commence the transition on a regular basis.”

Mr Kerr said patients were worried their health was being put at risk due to “poor and dated communication methods”.

He said: “It’s absolutely vital that the Scottish Government provides the funding to overhaul this system for NHS Grampian and other health boards across the country.

Fears Christmas postal delays could cause missed appointments

“With Christmas fast approaching resulting in postal services being substantially busier, I fear the lack of digital communication could result in appointments and test results being missed due to mail arriving late.

“The continued use of post is expensive and environmentally damaging, which makes it even more disgraceful that the SNP government hasn’t acted sooner – especially being in coalition with the Greens.”

He added: “There needs to be a one-for-all approach for Scottish health boards which NHS Grampian must be a part of but Scottish Government funding needs to be released to allow this to happen.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

More from Scottish politics

Tomatin to Moy section of the A9. Very heavy traffic on the A9 between Tomatin and Moy made all the more dangerous by heavy rain and spray of water off the road. This section of the roads improvement has been delayed because of tendering issues during the first round of tendering. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A9 dualling timetable now expected before Christmas
Scottish SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes
Kate Forbes accused of 'ignorant' comments after defending silent prayer near abortion clinics
Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson
COP28: Humza Yousaf warned against unleashing 'climate disaster' with Peterhead plant
Tomatin to Moy section of the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A9 dualling: More than £300 million spent on sections where construction yet to begin
Inverurie Health & Care Hub Image: Google Maps
'Unacceptable' three-year wait for Inverurie birthing pools prompts calls for health secretary to intervene
Alex Salmond Scottish Government legal claim
Alex Salmond promises 'day of reckoning' in fresh legal claim against Scottish Government
The papers have been sent to Health Secretary Michael Matheson (Jeff Moore/PA)
Papers aiming to improve pay and conditions for NHS workers signed off by union
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Labour in a tangle over Gaza ceasefire call
Flooded roads and fields (Joe Giddens/PA)
Funding announced for farmers hit by flooding during recent storms
The former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin is one of the projects that could move forward. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: Four regeneration projects which could become a reality with the help…

Conversation