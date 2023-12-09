New SNP Western Isles chief wants to encourage more women into male-dominated council

SNP Stornoway councillor Frances Murray says she “never felt in any way intimidated” joining Western Isles Council as one of only two women.

The former school rector was elected last year alongside party colleague Susan Thomson – making them the first women at the council in five years.

It attracted widespread attention when in 2017 none of the seven women who stood were elected for the local authority.

The council had the unwelcome status of being the UK’s only all male council during that term. There are now two women and 27 men.

Appointed leader of the council’s SNP group last week, Ms Murray said her experience has been nothing but positive since joining the council.

‘It doesn’t really feel that unusual’

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she said: “I don’t feel it’s a male preserve really. It just so happens we are the only two female councillors.

“We’re both members of a political group. I think that’s probably made things easier.

“We have a structure, we have back up, we’re part of a group and wider movement.

“There are many, many influential female SNP politicians that we can go to for advice who have been there and walked the walk before you.

“It is not something I’ve felt in any way intimidated by. It doesn’t really feel that unusual.”

The SNP councillor is no stranger to holding leadership positions and was the first female rector of the Nicolson Institute, the largest school on the Western Isles.

Her father was also an independent councillor in the 1980s and 90s and was always encouraging of his daughter’s interest in politics.

Ms Murray would later stand as the first female SNP candidate in the 1992 Westminster election but was unsuccessful.

She said there has been a “good number of female councillors” in the past but admitted it sent a “poor message” when none were elected in the last term.

One of the main theories for the gender imbalance is the rule that prevents employees of the council also being a councillor.

This might not be such a barrier on the mainland where a councillor could work for a neighbouring authority, but this can be more problematic in an island community.

The local authority is the largest employer across the Western Isles and has a sizeable female workforce.

There have also been suggestions that community meetings in the evening could deter women with caring responsibilities, but this is not unique to the Western Isles.

Encourage women into politics

Ms Thomson, who was also elected last year, admitted there was a “bit of trepidation” when she first joined the previously all-male council.

But she has found it to be a welcoming environment and has suggested to a few woman in the community that it might be something they want to consider.

Both women are passionate about encouraging more women to follow in their footsteps and stand for election. They each say women are well represented in voluntary organisations and in other leadership positions across the Western Isles.

The pair support exploring other initiatives to get more women involved, including the potential of job shares within local government.

Ms Thomson said: “That would be really terrific. There is work for us to do.”

Western Isles Council said it is working in partnership with organisation Elect Her with a “view to encouraging more women to stand to be councillors in the Western Isles”.

In June, an initiative was held to get women in to politics but it was withdrawn due to a lack of interest.

The local authority is looking to see how it can encourage women to attend similar events in the future.

Ms Murray said: “I would like to think that people could say well if she can do it then I can do it.

“I don’t feel there’s any innate reason why women in the Western Isles don’t stand in numbers for the council. I think there’s a number of explanations but there’s nothing to stop us.

“I’m very comforted and happy by the reception myself and my colleague Susan have had since we were elected last year. If I can do anything to encourage others to think about it obviously we will.

“I can certainly say it has been a very positive experience.”