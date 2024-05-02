Highlands MSP Kate Forbes to announce SNP leadership intentions today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes to announce SNP leadership intentions today

The former finance secretary was still said to be "weighing up" her decision this morning as John Swinney prepares to announce his bid.

By Adele Merson
Kate Forbes will announce her decision later today. Image: PA.
Highlands MSP Kate Forbes will reveal today whether she intends to stand in the race to replace outgoing First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The statement comes as former deputy first minister John Swinney announces his leadership bid in Edinburgh this morning.

It follows days of speculation at Holyrood after the pair indicated they were “actively considering” putting themselves forward.

Mr Yousaf resigned on Monday after his decision to ditch the Scottish Greens from government lost their confidence in him to govern.

First Minister Humza Yousaf leaves with his wife Nadia El-Nakla after a press conference at Bute House, his official residence in Edinburgh where he said he will resign as SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister. Image: PA.

Mr Swinney has already been backed by senior figures including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and most of the Scottish cabinet.

This led to allegations of the process being a “stitch up” against Ms Forbes.

A source close to the Highlands MSP, speaking on Thursday morning, said she was “still weighing everything up”.

But half an hour later, it was confirmed she would announce her decision later today.

SNP’s Kate Forbes (top, second left) and John Swinney (botttom, second right) during a debate on a motion of no confidence in the Scottish Government, at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Image: PA.

Mr Swinney and Ms Forbes met for leadership talks on Tuesday but these were made more “challenging” by comments criticising a Mr Swinney “coronation”.

SNP MSP Ivan McKee, who is a key backer of Ms Forbes, said putting Mr Swinney in post would be “eerily reminiscent” of choosing Mr Yousaf last year.

“And we all know how well that turned out”, he told the Daily Record.

