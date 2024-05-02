Jilted Greens turn on Humza Yousaf over A96 dualling promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jilted Greens turn on Humza Yousaf over A96 dualling promise

A96 review will ‘inevitably’ say no to dualling, says Green co-leader one week after she was fired from government.

By Adele Merson
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater is against dualling the A96. Image: Shutterstock.
The long overdue A96 review will “inevitably” go against fully dualling between Aberdeen and Inverness, according to Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater.

She put the claim to Humza Yousaf in Holyrood in a clear attempt to put him on the spot one week after her party was dumped from government.

Greens oppose the major road project which the SNP has promised for over a decade.

A climate review of the scheme was ordered in summer 2021 after the SNP and Greens entered a power-sharing deal at Holyrood.

But after a remarkable week in politics, Ms Slater used Thursday’s First Minister’s Questions session to accuse Mr Yousaf of putting climate action “under threat” in axing the deal.

Greens against A96 dualling

She told Mr Yousaf the “long overdue” climate review will “inevitably” say no to full dualling “for the sake of future generations”.

Ms Slater added: “Achieving our climate goals means drastically driving down car use.”

Instead, the Green MSP called for funding to be spent on “safety improvements” and “better public transport” along the route.

The first minister would not be drawn on the outcome of the review, which is well over a year late and expected in the coming months.

He defended the review in response to questions from the P&J last week.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie were ditched from government last week. Image: PA.

“We all know it’s really important for this review to complete before we update parliament”, he told MSPs.

“It will be for my successor no doubt to give an update to parliament on that matter.”

John Swinney is almost certain to become the next first minister of Scotland after emerging as the sole candidate for the SNP leader job today.

It follows days of speculation after him and Highlands MSP Kate Forbes said they were “actively considering” running.

SNP-Green deal scrapped

The collapse of the SNP-Green powering sharing deal last week has already raised hopes the upgrade could finally go ahead. 

The move followed the government’s decision to scrap climate targets which was treated with anger from the Greens.

Mr Yousaf was forced to resign on Monday after being at risk of losing a no confidence vote in his leadership.

Elgin SNP councillor Jérémie Fernandes, who wants to see the road dualled, said the decision could be dealt with “more pragmatically” without the Greens.

The A96 near Insch, Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Their opposition to the project was seen as a potential roadblock but the loss of the Greens means the SNP has no one to hide behind when money is tight.

The review alone has cost taxpayers almost £5 million, according to the latest available figures.

Meanwhile, more than £37m has already been spent on initial work to upgrade two major stretches of the route – which may not ever be dualled.

Tory North East MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “Lorna Slater has thrown her toys out of the pram and in the process, told everyone that this scandalous review is nothing more than a deceitful manoeuvre to block the upgrade from taking place.

“She and her Green party would rather demonise motorists and kick them off the road than enhance our economy and benefit our emergency services by having better infrastructure.”

Conversation