Jilted Greens turn on Humza Yousaf over A96 dualling promise

The long overdue A96 review will “inevitably” go against fully dualling between Aberdeen and Inverness, according to Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater.

She put the claim to Humza Yousaf in Holyrood in a clear attempt to put him on the spot one week after her party was dumped from government.

Greens oppose the major road project which the SNP has promised for over a decade.

A climate review of the scheme was ordered in summer 2021 after the SNP and Greens entered a power-sharing deal at Holyrood.

But after a remarkable week in politics, Ms Slater used Thursday’s First Minister’s Questions session to accuse Mr Yousaf of putting climate action “under threat” in axing the deal.

Greens against A96 dualling

She told Mr Yousaf the “long overdue” climate review will “inevitably” say no to full dualling “for the sake of future generations”.

Ms Slater added: “Achieving our climate goals means drastically driving down car use.”

Instead, the Green MSP called for funding to be spent on “safety improvements” and “better public transport” along the route.

The first minister would not be drawn on the outcome of the review, which is well over a year late and expected in the coming months.

He defended the review in response to questions from the P&J last week.

“We all know it’s really important for this review to complete before we update parliament”, he told MSPs.

“It will be for my successor no doubt to give an update to parliament on that matter.”

John Swinney is almost certain to become the next first minister of Scotland after emerging as the sole candidate for the SNP leader job today.

It follows days of speculation after him and Highlands MSP Kate Forbes said they were “actively considering” running.

SNP-Green deal scrapped

The collapse of the SNP-Green powering sharing deal last week has already raised hopes the upgrade could finally go ahead.

The move followed the government’s decision to scrap climate targets which was treated with anger from the Greens.

Mr Yousaf was forced to resign on Monday after being at risk of losing a no confidence vote in his leadership.

Elgin SNP councillor Jérémie Fernandes, who wants to see the road dualled, said the decision could be dealt with “more pragmatically” without the Greens.

Their opposition to the project was seen as a potential roadblock but the loss of the Greens means the SNP has no one to hide behind when money is tight.

The review alone has cost taxpayers almost £5 million, according to the latest available figures.

Meanwhile, more than £37m has already been spent on initial work to upgrade two major stretches of the route – which may not ever be dualled.

Tory North East MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “Lorna Slater has thrown her toys out of the pram and in the process, told everyone that this scandalous review is nothing more than a deceitful manoeuvre to block the upgrade from taking place.

“She and her Green party would rather demonise motorists and kick them off the road than enhance our economy and benefit our emergency services by having better infrastructure.”