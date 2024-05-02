John Swinney announces SNP leadership bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney announces SNP leadership bid

Highland MSP Kate Forbes is set to make a statement this afternoon declaring her intentions.

By Justin Bowie
John Swinney is to announce an SNP leadership bid. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
John Swinney has announced he will run to become Scotland’s next first minister.

The veteran Perthshire MSP is the first candidate to put his name forward to succeed Humza Yousaf as SNP leader.

Mr Swinney has been backed by senior party figures including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Five cabinet ministers who have endorsed him are in attendance at his launch event in Edinburgh.

He was introduced by energy secretary Mairi McAllan before speaking.

It comes after Mr Yousaf resigned on Monday following his decision to ditch the Scottish Greens from government.

It is not yet known if former SNP finance chief Kate Forbes – who stood last year – will run against Mr Swinney in the contest.

She is expected to make a statement declaring her intentions later this afternoon.

On Wednesday Ms Forbes said she was still “weighing up” whether to make a second bid to become first minister.

John Swinney previously led the SNP and has held senior government roles. Image: PA

Who is John Swinney?

Mr Swinney is Scotland’s longest-serving deputy first minister and led the SNP in opposition between 2000 and 2004.

He has been an MSP since the Scottish Parliament first opened in 1999, currently representing the Perthshire North constituency.

The SNP veteran served as the country’s finance secretary between 2007 and 2016, and was education chief for five years until 2021.

Mr Swinney declined to stand in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon last year, instead returning to the backbenches.

Kate Forbes is yet to confirm a leadership bid. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

But on Monday he told journalists he was giving “active consideration” to a leadership run this time around.

The Perthshire MSP said he wanted to talk with his family before making a final decision about standing.

We reported talks between Ms Forbes and Mr Swinney were made more “challenging” by critical comments from her supporters.

