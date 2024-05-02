John Swinney announces SNP leadership bid

John Swinney has announced he will run to become Scotland’s next first minister.

The veteran Perthshire MSP is the first candidate to put his name forward to succeed Humza Yousaf as SNP leader.

Mr Swinney has been backed by senior party figures including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Five cabinet ministers who have endorsed him are in attendance at his launch event in Edinburgh.

He was introduced by energy secretary Mairi McAllan before speaking.

It comes after Mr Yousaf resigned on Monday following his decision to ditch the Scottish Greens from government.

It is not yet known if former SNP finance chief Kate Forbes – who stood last year – will run against Mr Swinney in the contest.

She is expected to make a statement declaring her intentions later this afternoon.

On Wednesday Ms Forbes said she was still “weighing up” whether to make a second bid to become first minister.

Who is John Swinney?

Mr Swinney is Scotland’s longest-serving deputy first minister and led the SNP in opposition between 2000 and 2004.

He has been an MSP since the Scottish Parliament first opened in 1999, currently representing the Perthshire North constituency.

The SNP veteran served as the country’s finance secretary between 2007 and 2016, and was education chief for five years until 2021.

Mr Swinney declined to stand in the race to replace Nicola Sturgeon last year, instead returning to the backbenches.

But on Monday he told journalists he was giving “active consideration” to a leadership run this time around.

The Perthshire MSP said he wanted to talk with his family before making a final decision about standing.

We reported talks between Ms Forbes and Mr Swinney were made more “challenging” by critical comments from her supporters.

The Stooshie: SNP leadership crisis – what happens next?