Retail industry urges new first minister to help ‘revitalise’ high streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Retail industry urges new first minister to help ‘revitalise’ high streets

By Press Association
Retailers have urged the next first minister to focus on economic growth (PA)
Retailers have urged the next first minister to focus on economic growth (PA)

The next first minister must “prioritise economic growth” to mitigate reduced footfall in Scottish shops, a retail body has said.

The Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) said whoever is next to lead the Scottish Government must also “scrap the mooted public health surtax on grocers”.

It comes as the SRC revealed shop footfall decreased by 3.6% last month when compared with the previous April.

That was the seventh consecutive month where stores in Scotland have seen a reduction in shoppers.

It remains better than the UK average, which saw a decrease of 7.2% year-on-year in April.

For March and April 2024 combined, the SRC says Scottish footfall decreased by 2.2% year-on-year.

Footfall in shopping centres decreased by 4.7% – 3.5 percentage points worse than March.

The number of people visiting stores in Edinburgh increased by 2.3% in April, contrasting with the rest of Scotland.

David Lonsdale, director of the SRC, said: “This comes at a tricky time for many stores with business rates bills landing firmly on doorsteps.

“Four-and-a-half thousand Scottish shops have just seen an extra £31 million added to their annual rates bills, a cause for concern given the weakness in revenues from shoppers.

“At the same time the regulatory burden facing retailers continues to swell and grocers are facing the threat of a business rate surtax to help plug a gap in the devolved Government’s finances.

“Hopefully, the next first minister will prioritise economic growth and bring a more coherent approach to revitalising our high streets and retail destinations.

“Central to this should be a plan to ease the regulatory burden, scrap the mooted public health surtax on grocers, and finally deliver on the pledge to restore business rates parity with England for medium-sized and larger commercial premises.

“The lack of rates parity costs Scotland’s retailers £9 million a year, cash which isn’t available for improvements to stores or customer service.”

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant at Sensormatic Solutions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: “After an early Easter fuelled improved footfall performance in March, there is little doubt lacklustre levels of store visits in April will have come as a blow for many retailers.

“Whilst a drop in traffic may have been expected due to Easter falling early and the May bank holiday falling late, this will have been of little consolation.

“An exceptionally wet April also seems to have dampened many shoppers’ appetite for spending, especially in outlet and outdoor focused retailers.

“However, with financial pressures starting to ease for some, and indications of growing consumer confidence being reported, we will have to look forward to May to see if that filters through to improved in-store shopping.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring that engagement with the New Deal for Business Non-Domestic Rates sub-group continues to explore how the non-domestic rates system can best support business growth, investment and competitiveness, while acknowledging the important role income from non-domestic rates plays in funding public services.

“In 2024-25, the Basic Property Rate, applying to properties with rateable values up to and including £51,000, has been frozen, delivering the lowest such rate in the UK for the sixth year in a row. The Small Business Bonus Scheme offering up to 100% relief from non-domestic rates has been maintained and continues to be the most generous scheme of its kind in the UK.

“Scotland has the most progressive income tax system in the UK, protecting those who earn less and asking those who earn more to contribute more, while raising substantial additional revenue to invest in public services.”