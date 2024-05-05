SNP insiders optimistic over John Swinney leadership – and chance to leave ‘culture wars’ behind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP insiders optimistic over John Swinney leadership – and chance to leave ‘culture wars’ behind

Party figures hope Kate Forbes being brought back into government will help to mend divisions.

By Derek Healey
MSP John Swinney at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: PA
MSP John Swinney at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: PA

SNP insiders have spoken of a renewed sense of unity ahead of John Swinney becoming the party’s next leader – and optimism at the opportunity to leave behind “divisive” culture wars.

It comes as Westminster leader Stephen Flynn told The Sunday Post there is no truth in reports he is part of a long-term plot to ensure former finance secretary Kate Forbes is permanently locked out of Bute House.

Forbes ruled herself out of making a second bid for the top job in just over a year, in a move that will almost certainly hand the leadership to Swinney.

It had been reported senior figures are plotting to prevent the party moving to right under her leadership by parachuting Flynn is as the “long-term option” ahead of the 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

But the party may be unable to avoid a leadership battle after SNP activist Graeme McCormick used the independence march in Glasgow to drum up support for his candidacy.

He has claimed to have enough support to become a candidate.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Plan to stop Kate Forbes ‘made-up nonsense’

But Flynn rubbished these claims, telling us: “This is made-up nonsense designed to divide the SNP. It won’t work. John Swinney will be an excellent first minister and party leader – and he has my full support.”

Party hopes to mend divisions

Humza Yousaf’s leadership collapsed following a number of failed policies spearheaded by the Greens, such as the deposit return scheme and Gender Recognition Reform Bill, as well as abandoned flagship climate goals.

He also faced criticism for failing to find a way to bring one-time leadership rival Kate Forbes into his Cabinet.

It is understood Forbes will now be offered a significant role as part of Swinney’s top team. Party figures hope the move will help to mend divisions.

Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie
Jim Fairlie MSP. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Perthshire South and Kinross-shire MSP Jim Fairlie, whose constituency neighbours John Swinney’s, said the level of unity felt among the SNP group in Parliament on Thursday is one he has never experienced before.

He said Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie’s refusal to say if he backs the Cass review into gender services was set to present more problems for Yousaf before the plug was pulled on the SNP-Green power sharing agreement.

Focusing on what matters to voters

Fairlie hopes the end of the deal will now provide an opportunity for the SNP to win over voters alienated by policies seen as tied to the Greens.

He said: “We’re going to get back to the issues that people want us to deal with. We’re going to get back to growing the economy and eradicating poverty, dealing with our climate change targets.

“As far as I’m concerned, the divisive stuff, the culture wars, all of that kind of thing, we need to just get rid of it. Nothing good has come out of it and I think this is perfect opportunity to do that.”

SNP MP Chris Stephens said Swinney represents a good choice and an opportunity to move on.

MP Chris Stephens. Image: Supplied

He told us: “We’re on the doors campaigning three times a week.

“I think there was a feeling among some voters that we weren’t dealing with the things that matter to people, like cost of living.

“I’ve been concentrating on cost of living, Stephen [Flynn] has been concentrating on cost of living, but it’s not been cutting through because people watch what is going on up the road and we seem to be talking more about everything else but these issues.

“I think it’s an opportunity for some focus.”