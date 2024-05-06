Third anniversary of ‘dither and delay’ over Insch hospital campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third anniversary of ‘dither and delay’ over Insch hospital campaign

By Adele Merson
The SNP’s likely next leader John Swinney is facing calls to keep a three-year-old election promise to reopen a north-east hospital.

Insch War Memorial Hospital was mothballed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with staff moved elsewhere.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made a pledge to reopen the site during a visit to Insch during the Holyrood election campaign in May 2021.

And she unveiled an SNP manifesto promise to “refurbish and replace” the community hospital.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on the campaign trail in Insch in 2021. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

But three years on, the facility remains closed with local health chiefs saying it no longer meets modern healthcare standards and that it is not safe to reopen.

They have been working for over a year on finding an alternative community use for the hospital site.

But campaigners still want to continue the battle to see hospital beds return to Insch.

The Scottish Government advice is that a “business case” was to be submitted before any funding could be relayed and campaigners say they are left “in limbo”.

Now, there are calls for Mr Swinney, who on Thursday emerged as the only likely candidate for SNP leader and first minister following Humza Yousaf’s resignation, to follow through with support.

Was it an ‘election stunt’?

Speaking during her visit to Insch ahead of the Holyrood election in 2021, Ms Sturgeon said she was “determined” the hospital will reopen.

She added: “While the health board is the decision-maker here, as first minister I would not find it acceptable to have a hospital like this not reopening.”

While still health secretary, Mr Yousaf revealed in March 2023 that work on the future of the house would resume later that year. 

He said talks would restart once “immediate system pressures on the NHS had been reduced”.

Campaigners erected banners and signs throughout Insch in support of reopening the Insch War Memorial Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

A lack of direct government intervention has led to accusations the promise was little more than an “election stunt”.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “The Friends of Insch have had to look on as a succession of health ministers, and now first ministers, have passed up on dealing with the problem of Insch War Memorial Hospital.

“Regardless of whether the Sturgeon visit and manifesto entry was an election stunt, this government made a promise to ‘refurbish and replace’ a vital community health setting.

“Humza Yousaf continued to fail the people of Insch and wider Aberdeenshire in both as health minister and first minister.”

Campaigners left ‘in limbo’

The Friends of Insch Hospital say the future of the community hospital has “remained in limbo” since its “temporary” closure more than four years ago.

The campaign group drew up their own vision for the hospital, which would see a new modular extension built onto the side of the day room.

They met with former Health Secretary Michael Matheson and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross last year, and recently discussed the issue with Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

In a statement, the campaign group said: “It’s Catch-22, we are told by the health authorities that the hospital is unfit to be reopened but they are not prepared to consider any of the viable solutions we have proposed to resolve that.

Former Health Secretary Michael Matheson met with campaigners last year. Image: PA.

“The building remains partially occupied and accommodates a handful of office workers, but it is not serving our community.

“The loss of vital community hospital beds continues to have a huge detrimental impact on the health and wellbeing of patients and families throughout Aberdeenshire and on an overloaded Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The campaign group is holding a public meeting to discuss next steps at Insch Church Hall from 10am to 12 noon on Saturday, May 18.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “As a direct result of significant UK Government cuts to Scotland’s block grant, health capital projects have been paused.

“Our emphasis for the immediate future will be on addressing backlog maintenance and essential equipment replacement.”

Conversation