Kate Forbes ‘building faction’ in SNP, claims Green leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Kate Forbes ‘building faction’ in SNP, claims Green leader

Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater was responding to calls from the Highland MSP for a power-sharing deal between the two parties to be brought to an end.

By Alasdair Clark & Press Association
Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

One of the Scottish Greens’ leaders has said former SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes is “building a particular faction” with her calls for the power-sharing deal between the two parties to end.

Green co-leader Lorna Slater said Highland MSP Ms Forbes is “working on internal politics” within the SNP, while First Minister Humza Yousaf has established a “very progressive cabinet”.

Following the last Holyrood election, the two pro-independence parties secured a parliamentary majority for the government under the Bute House Agreement, making Ms Slater and fellow co-leader Patrick Harvie ministers for the first time.

There are currently seven MSPs in the Scottish Green group and 63 in the SNP’s.

Mr Harvie and Ms Slater spoke to the PA news agency before Holyrood’s Christmas recess.

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater outside Bute House, Edinburgh. Image: PA

They said Green MSP Ross Greer has a “pivotal” role in relations with the SNP, taking part in fortnightly meetings with the Deputy First Minister to stocktake on the agreement.

Mr Harvie said Mr Greer has put together a “coherent package” of requests which occasionally push their colleagues “beyond their comfort zones”.

But there is “good dialogue” between Government ministers and the respective spokespeople in the Green MSP group, he said.

Earlier in December, Ms Forbes called on the SNP to drop its powersharing agreement with the Greens and govern as a minority party.

‘No reason’ to end SNP-Green powersharing deal

SNP backbencher and Inverness MSP Fergus Ewing has also been a vocal critic of the deal, blaming the Greens for unpopular policies.

The Green leaders said they see no reason for the Bute House Agreement to come to an end before the next Holyrood election.

Ms Slater said: “I think it does show the power of the agreement.

“Kate Forbes is working on internal politics. She’s trying to build a particular faction.

“She didn’t win the leadership election, Humza did, and Humza has put into place a very progressive Cabinet.

“In many areas, they align with us, not all.”

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater.
Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The majority of SNP parliamentarians and members back the idea of a stable pro-independence Government, she said.

Mr Harvie said: “The commitment from both ourselves and from the SNP is to deliver on everything that’s in that agreement.

“Now some of that is affected for example by UK budget cuts. We have to figure out how to manage that.

“So probably not every dot and comma of the Bute House Agreement will emerge as possible given the scale of those cuts, but we’re committed to delivering on it to the greatest degree possible and to embodying the values that are in it.”

He hailed the agreement as an alternative to the “toxicity” of polarised party politics.

Mr Harvie said the Scottish Government’s Budget had been “really, really tough” but his strategy for decarbonising heating in Scottish buildings had been preserved.

He acknowledged the supply of affordable housing would be “really challenging”, but said Westminster had “savaged” the Scottish Government’s capital budget.

More from Scottish politics

Stock image of the contents of a baby box. (Liam McBurney/PA)
Almost 300,000 baby boxes delivered to families since 2017, new figures say
Attacks on teachers in Aberdeen schools have increased. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen schools see huge 230% rise in pupil assaults on teachers over five years
Exterior photo of Dr Gray's hospital.
'Scarcely believable': Patients waiting more than four hours at Dr Gray's A and E…
CR0041343, Lottie Hood, Aberdeen. Ambulances were reported to be queued outside ARI A&E department at 4pm. Picture of Ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI). Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'We are in a dark period': Record 18-hour ambulance turnaround time at Aberdeen Royal…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – The 2023 politics quiz
A9 dualling
A9 dualling: New timetable published in full as Perth-Inverness upgrade given delayed 2035 finish…
A total of 273 firearms offences were recorded in 2021-22 (PA)
Firearms offences lowest since 1980, figures show
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth military base in Moray, Scotland, to praise members of the RAF, Army and Navy who will spend time away from their families this Christmas while on duty. Picture date: Monday December 18, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Military. Photo credit should read: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak denies Tories could be wiped out in north-east
Hospice UK said spiralling staff costs plus rising running costs are stretching hospices to the brink (Alamy/PA)
Hospices stretched ‘to the brink’ amid £16m funding deficit
A9 dualling: SNP government was told five years ago that 2025 timescale 'unachievable'

Conversation