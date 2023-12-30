Tuck into hearty grub in front of roaring fire at The Boat Inn Aboyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuck into hearty grub in front of roaring fire at The Boat Inn Aboyne

With locally sourced products, hearty and delicious portions all set in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, it is easy to see why The Boat Inn is a popular spot in Aboyne.

Nachos in front of the fire at The Boat Inn Aboyne.
The Boat Inn offers a welcoming shelter from the cold. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

Growing up my sister and I used to hate family walks.

Our parents would tell us it was good to get out and make memories but it was hard to hear them over our dragging of feet, moody stares and at times, tantrums.

The only times we went willingly was when our mum said the magic words: “We’ll stop and get food after” – which usually meant a stop off at a pub and a bowl of chips.

And that was when my love of pub grub and rough, cosy decor was born.

While my thoughts on walks have changed over the years, it is still always a treat to find a welcoming space filled with good food to rest the wearied pegs.

The Boat Inn in Aboyne.
The Boat Inn in Aboyne on Charlestown Road.

And The Boat Inn in Aboyne looked like it fit the bill.

Unfortunately, my husband’s recently sprained ankle scuppered any idea of a walk but some good scran was still on the cards.

So on an overcast Sunday afternoon, my husband Chris and I ventured out to Aboyne.

The Boat Inn Aboyne

We parked up easily on Charlestown Road and within a few steps, the white-painted inn was in sight.

As we pushed through the doors, a notice in the lobby greeted us welcoming muddy boots and kids. Something which we thought was a good sign.

Hearing the buzz of voices from busy tables, we then turned the narrow corner to pop our heads into the restaurant.

The inside of The Boat Inn
The inside of The Boat Inn was bustling when we arrived.

Our curiosity was greeted by a light and airy space but the slightly lower, inn ceiling made it feel more intimate and cosy.

A large gathering was spread across several tables near the front while a family with two kids were playing dominos and at the back, a group of glammed-up ladies were enjoying a catch-up.

It was clear it was a popular space for a range of reasons and celebrations.

The toy train going round the tracks at the restaurant
The train was a charming feature and kept customers entertained.

A toy train going around tracks on the outside of the room also added a fun feature and the slight rattling added to the bustling atmosphere.

After taking a little of it in, we were quickly shown to our table which to my delight, was in front of a warm fire.

Side-eyeing each other’s starters

When a restaurant names a dish after itself it would be rude not to give it try, so I decided to go for the Boat Inn Nachos (£10) to start.

I was not disappointed.

The nachos came presented in a small skillet with melted cheese, fresh avocado, jalapenos and Pico de Gallo.

The corn chips were warm and salty and the lack of salsa meant they kept their crispness. This balanced well with the creaminess of the cheese and toppings and the skillet meant the dish stayed hot throughout.

The Boat Inn Nachos
The Boat Inn nachos were a highlight.

It was a light but tasty take on a dish that can be quite stodgy at times.

Not long into eating it, I could feel Chris side-eying me after I remembered we had agreed to share the starters.

So we swapped dishes and I had a try of the pulled crispy duck (£10).

Set in a salad, the crispy duck was well-cooked and had a lot of flavour to it and the dish was definitely more adventurous than my choice.

Pulled Crispy Duck.
The pulled crispy duck was light and something different.

The meat was paired with a beetroot rosti which took centre stage while pieces of freshly cut orange were dotted in the greenery adding a nice tang.

The salad had a subtle dressing which helped to ensure the dish was not too dry with the rosti which Chris had described as a sort of onion bhaji.

Generous and hearty portions

Polishing it all off fairly quickly, we thought we would do the same with our main. That was until I saw the portions.

I had gone for the Pan Roast Vension (£19.50) for something a little different.

However, when it arrived, I realised my stomach might have met its match.

The pan roast venison
The pan roast venison was a hearty portion.

The medium-cooked venison was sliced and presented over a generous bed of creamy mash, red cabbage and a slice of black haggis.

The meat, which there was also a lot of, was roasted well and worked nicely together with the rest of the meal which was topped with crispy kale – an aspect I really enjoyed – and a red wine and juniper jus.

Chris’s steak and ale pie of the day (£13) was slightly smaller in size but came with a good amount of chips and seasonal veg.

Steak and ale pie at The Boat Inn Aboyne.
The steak and ale pie was the pie of the day. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson

The pie’s golden pastry was crisp and flaky while the filling was flavoursome, hot and substantial, everything you could want from a good pub pie.

You could definitely taste the ale which added an almost sweet aftertaste.

Chris had also ordered a side of onion rings (£4) which he seemed very happy with.

Dessert provided a much-needed jolt of energy

After our plates were taken away and feeling the effects of a heavy main, we decided to finish off with a dessert.

Thankfully my full stomach and the looming drive home made the decision between several tempting options easier.

Highland Affagato
The Highland Affagato was a light and energising end to the evening. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson

I thought the Highland Affagato (£6.50) would make a good choice and give me a needed boost after my food coma while Chris went for the apple tart tatin (£8.50).

Never having tried the dessert before, I enjoyed pouring the espresso and Drambuie over my ice cream.

On my first dip of the spoon, I realised I was certainly getting the jolt I needed and the mix of ice cream and drinks made for an energising and refreshing end.

Although I was a little jealous of Chris’s apple tart tatin with caramel sauce and ice cream which tasted as good as it looked.

The apple Tarte tatin with ice cream.
The apple tarte tatin for £8.50.

The verdict

When booking The Boat Inn in Aboyne, we had been looking for a warm and cosy nook with comforting pub grub and it certainly delivered.

The restaurant itself was a very relaxing and inviting space to sit in and we enjoyed the bustling atmosphere.

We also really liked that the restaurant promotes and uses produce from local suppliers and displayed this on their menu.

The portion sizes were generous, the staff were lovely and we will certainly be going back.

We just maybe will stick to one or two courses next time.

Information

Address: The Boat Inn, Charlestown Rd, Aboyne AB34 5EL

T: 01339 886137

W: www.theboatinnaboyne.co.uk

Price: £77.50 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, one side, one soft drink and a tea.

Scores:

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

