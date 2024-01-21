Covid bereaved considering police complaint over Nicola Sturgeon’s deleted WhatsApp messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Covid bereaved considering police complaint over Nicola Sturgeon’s deleted WhatsApp messages

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard on Friday that the former first minister had “retained no messages whatsoever” from the time of the pandemic.

Derek Healey By Derek Healey
Nicola Sturgeon said she had 'nothing to hide' over Covid messages. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon said she had 'nothing to hide' over Covid messages. Image: PA.

Bereaved families are considering a formal complaint to police after it was confirmed Nicola Sturgeon’s WhatsApp messages sent and received during the pandemic were deleted.

Bereaved families are considering a formal complaint to police after it was revealed WhatsApp messages sent and received by Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic were deleted.

The Sunday Post has learned Scottish Covid Bereaved, a group of grieving families, met with their lead solicitor Aamer Anwar early on Saturday to discuss taking the action.

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard on Friday that the former first minister had “retained no messages whatsoever” from the time of the pandemic.

Her deputy, John Swinney, had an auto-delete function turned on, according to evidence, and Jason Leitch, the national clinical director, described wiping WhatsApp messages as a “pre-bed ritual”.

WhatsApp being used on a smartphone. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

In a statement on Saturday, Sturgeon said that while messages were not retained on her own device, she was able to “obtain copies” and these have been submitted.

It has previously been reported that these are a small number obtained through colleagues’ phones or records.

A document presented during the hearing showed the former SNP leader admitted to using WhatsApp to share information and views with colleagues.

She says she conducted the Covid response “through formal processes” rather than through any informal messaging platform.

Could it be a criminal offence?

The Inquiries Act states it is a criminal offence if a person “intentionally suppresses or conceals a document that is, and that he knows or believes to be, a relevant document, or… intentionally alters or destroys any such document”.

The definition of a “relevant document” under the act is one that “it is likely that the inquiry panel would [if aware of its existence] wish to be provided with it”.

Anwar, a high-profile human rights lawyer, believes a criminal offence would have been committed if any deletion of material was carried out after February 28, 2022 – the official set up date for the Scottish Covid Inquiry.

Solicitor Aamer Anwar (centre) gives a statement on behalf of the Scottish Covid Bereaved before a hearing at the Covid-19 pandemic inquiry at George House in Edinburgh. Image: PA

He told The Sunday Post: “We are considering whether a complaint should be made to the police.

“We are obviously going through the Inquiries Act and there are lots of considerations to be had.

“I think the first issue is that it’s a matter for the inquiry to decide whether any appropriate steps need to be taken.

“However, that doesn’t preclude my clients going directly to Police Scotland and wanting an investigation into what has happened with the WhatsApps.”

‘We expected better’

Anwar described the deletion of messages as a “devastating betrayal” of the many promises made by the Scottish Government for full transparency and disclosure.

Boris Johnson said he was unable to supply any of his WhatsApp messages during the majority of the first lockdown because he could not remember his passcode.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak separately told the Inquiry he no longer has access to WhatsApp message from his time as chancellor.

Nicola Sturgeon covid briefing May 10
Nicola Sturgeon’s Whatsapp messages from throughout the pandemic were not retained. Image: PA

Anwar said: “What I heard from my clients is that they expected better.

“They honestly believed there was a different style of government here. Nicola was lauded for her presentation during Covid.

“People genuinely believed in her and they now feel devastated, they feel betrayed, because they feel like they were lied to.”

What does Nicola Sturgeon say?

In a statement shared on x, formerly known as Twitter, Sturgeon said she intends to answer questions directly and openly when she gives evidence at the end of the month.

She said: “Contrary to the impression given in some coverage, the Inquiry does have messages between me and those I most regularly communicated with through informal means.

“Although these had not been retained on my own device, I was able to obtain copies which I submitted to the Inquiry last year.

“To be clear, I conducted the Covid response through formal processes from my office in St Andrews House, not through WhatsApp or any other informal messaging platform.

“I was not a member of any WhatsApp groups. The number of people I communicated with through informal messaging at all was limited.

“Also, any handwritten notes made by me were passed to my private office to be dealt with and recorded as appropriate.

“Throughout the entire process, I acted in line with Scottish Government policy.”

Last night, Anwar sought to rubbish Sturgeon’s statement.

He told us: “We don’t accept that she never did any government business by WhatsApp.

“There were 137 groups. The idea that the first minister at the time of the pandemic wasn’t communicating by WhatsApp when the rest of her ministers were is simply unbelievable.”

Conversation