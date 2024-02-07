Shock figures show Grampian ambulance crews attacked 93 times in last five years

Shock new figures have revealed more than 90 attacks on Grampian ambulance crews were reported in the past five years.

Emergency medics reported 93 assaults while on duty, the figures show, with 32 incidents across the region recorded during the pandemic.

Data obtained using freedom of information laws show the number of reported incidents – which include those of a sexual nature – between 2018 and 2023.

The number of assaults dropped in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

But throughout 2021, when many restrictions were still in place, the number of attacks increase from nine to 23.

Ambulance crew attacks ‘a serious crime’

Tess White, North East regional MSP, told the P&J: “Assaults on emergency workers are never acceptable in our society, and attacking ambulance crews should be considered a serious crime.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service is under enough pressure and its employees should not face any threat while trying to help people.”

She added: “The challenges posed by COVID-19 intensified these issues for emergency workers.

“That’s why it’s so shocking to see such a spike in attacks for 2021, when many Covid restrictions were still in place, and all our health workers were trying their best to save lives.”

The figures come after a 15-year-old boy was accused of murdering Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson.

Ms White added: “These statistics refer of course to ambulance personnel, but no one delivering public-facing services should be seen as a target.

“People like Keith Rollinson, who was providing a service and tragically died on duty, cannot be seen as fair game for cruel treatment.”

NHS staff endure most attacks

Separate figures reported on Tuesday show that while NHS staff and police officers endure the most assault, other frontline workers also face abuse.

Some 31 assaults on NHS staff are reported every day across the Scotland, while around 18 incidents targeting police officers are recorded each day.

Each year thousands of retail workers also face abuse.

Scottish government figures show there have been over 500 convictions under the Protection of Workers Act – which makes assaulting, threatening or abusing those working in retail a criminal offence.

In the 11 months leading up to November 2023, there were 2,233 alleged incidents – the equivalent of roughly seven a day.