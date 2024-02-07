Shock figures show Grampian ambulance crews attacked 93 times in last five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock figures show Grampian ambulance crews attacked 93 times in last five years

A north-east MSP highlighted wider dismay at violence days after the death of bus driver Keith Rollinson in Elgin.

By Alasdair Clark
Ambulance NHS Grampian
Paramedics in Grampian endured over 90 attacks in recent years. Image: DC Thomson.

Shock new figures have revealed more than 90 attacks on Grampian ambulance crews were reported in the past five years.

Emergency medics reported 93 assaults while on duty, the figures show, with 32 incidents across the region recorded during the pandemic.

Data obtained using freedom of information laws show the number of reported incidents – which include those of a sexual nature – between 2018 and 2023.

The number of assaults dropped in 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

But throughout 2021, when many restrictions were still in place, the number of attacks increase from nine to 23.

Ambulance crew attacks ‘a serious crime’

Tess White, North East regional MSP, told the P&J: “Assaults on emergency workers are never acceptable in our society, and attacking ambulance crews should be considered a serious crime.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service is under enough pressure and its employees should not face any threat while trying to help people.”

She added: “The challenges posed by COVID-19 intensified these issues for emergency workers.

“That’s why it’s so shocking to see such a spike in attacks for 2021, when many Covid restrictions were still in place, and all our health workers were trying their best to save lives.”

The figures come after a 15-year-old boy was accused of murdering Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson.

Profile photo of Keith Rollinson.
Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson.

Ms White added: “These statistics refer of course to ambulance personnel, but no one delivering public-facing services should be seen as a target.

“People like Keith Rollinson, who was providing a service and tragically died on duty, cannot be seen as fair game for cruel treatment.”

NHS staff endure most attacks

Separate figures reported on Tuesday show that while NHS staff and police officers endure the most assault, other frontline workers also face abuse.

Some 31 assaults on NHS staff are reported every day across the Scotland, while around 18 incidents targeting police officers are recorded each day.

Each year thousands of retail workers also face abuse.

Scottish government figures show there have been over 500 convictions under the Protection of Workers Act – which makes assaulting, threatening or abusing those working in retail a criminal offence.

In the 11 months leading up to November 2023, there were 2,233 alleged incidents – the equivalent of roughly seven a day.

Conversation