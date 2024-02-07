Police to be investigated after death of Tillydrone man Jamie Forbes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police to be investigated after death of Tillydrone man Jamie Forbes

It is understood officers were at the high-rise hours before the 37-year-old's body was discovered.

By Graham Fleming
Jamie Forbes
Pirc will investigate the circumstances of the death. Image: DC Thomson/ Police Scotland.

A police watchdog has confirmed it will investigate the death of Tillydrone man Jamie Forbes.

Police responded to a “concern call” hours before his death after neighbours heard a man shouting for help, but officers said they could not find any trace of a person in distress and left the scene.

Mr Forbes, 37, was then found dead outside Elphinstone Court at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

In January, Lee Smith, 37, appeared in court charged in connection with the murder, he denied the charge.

Police presence outside Elphinstone Court.
A strong police presence was visible outside Elphinstone Court following the death. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The situation then prompted the case to be referred to Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department.

Now the Police Investigations & Review Commission have confirmed that they will be looking into the circumstances of Mr Forbes’ death.

A spokeswoman for the Pirc said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed Pirc to investigate the circumstances of the death of a 37-year-old man following police contact, in Aberdeen on January 15 2024.

“At the conclusion of our investigation a report will be sent to COPFS.”

Jamie Forbes
The death of Jamie came as a shock to the Forbes’ family.

‘We need to get justice for Jamie’

Jamie’s sister, Lyndsey-anne, has previously claimed she is keen to find out what exactly what actions police took in the lead-up to his passing.

She hopes to establish exactly what more could have been done to prevent his death.

She said: “Perhaps if Jamie had been found earlier, this wouldn’t have happened.

“The more people who come forward the better so the police can find the timeline of everything that has happened from morning until his death.

“We need to get justice for Jamie.”

Forbes family’s heartbreak

The fresh tragedy comes so soon after they lost their mum, Carol-anne back in 2020.

Lyndsay-anne went on to say how valued he was as an uncle.

Jamie's family.
Jamie as a child pictured with his mum, sister Lyndsay-anne, and brothers Zander and Jamie. Image supplied by his family.

“Our Jamie was special to us. He was a big brother to five younger siblings, and was an amazing uncle to his niece and nephews,” she continued.

“He was a son, a grandson, a nephew and a cousin to many. Jamie was loved more than life itself.

“As a family, getting justice for Jamie is our priority and to give him the send off he deserves.

“Forever and a day Jamie. Never above you, never below you, always right beside you.

“You are safe with mum now.”

‘Thanks for trying to save Jamie’: Sister of man killed in Tillydrone high-rise incident left heartbroken

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Claire Bathgate, head of sales, Dandara Aberdeen, with Steve Clark, regional sales director, Agilico, holding keys to office space at City South. They are joined here by members of the Agilico team.
Agilico is latest tenant at City South near Aberdeen
Recently constructed affordable housing in Ellon and Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen
Council housing tenants across Aberdeenshire to pay price as rent increases needed to raise…
Ruthrieston House
Aberdeen care home worker napped while fallen resident lay alone on corridor floor
Aura Nightclub in Aberdeen.
Dance the DAY away: Afternoon disco for over-30s coming to Aberdeen nightclub
Martin Dossett admitted assaulting a man and stealing his bag and bike. Image: Facebook.
Stabbing victim jailed for 'exacting revenge' through vicious street attack
Police car outside Tollohill Square.
Death of month-old Aberdeen baby 'not believed to be suspicious'
An image showing the new 474 by Cup coffee takeaway, located at the top of Union Street, and owner Angela Bradbrook.
'There is a future here': Cup owner opening new Union Street coffee takeaway 'with…
Work is under way at the new Aberdeen market site.
'Hallelujah!' Work begins on new Aberdeen market - with 'rotten tooth' BHS to be…
Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Grampian. Image: Met Office.
Aberdeen and Inverness set for snow and ice today as Met Office issues last-minute…
Ricky Forrester admitted a series of violent assaults on his former partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Violent ex-boyfriend attacked woman before using n-word about her new partner