Police to be investigated after death of Tillydrone man Jamie Forbes

A police watchdog has confirmed it will investigate the death of Tillydrone man Jamie Forbes.

Police responded to a “concern call” hours before his death after neighbours heard a man shouting for help, but officers said they could not find any trace of a person in distress and left the scene.

Mr Forbes, 37, was then found dead outside Elphinstone Court at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

In January, Lee Smith, 37, appeared in court charged in connection with the murder, he denied the charge.

The situation then prompted the case to be referred to Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department.

Now the Police Investigations & Review Commission have confirmed that they will be looking into the circumstances of Mr Forbes’ death.

A spokeswoman for the Pirc said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed Pirc to investigate the circumstances of the death of a 37-year-old man following police contact, in Aberdeen on January 15 2024.

“At the conclusion of our investigation a report will be sent to COPFS.”

‘We need to get justice for Jamie’

Jamie’s sister, Lyndsey-anne, has previously claimed she is keen to find out what exactly what actions police took in the lead-up to his passing.

She hopes to establish exactly what more could have been done to prevent his death.

She said: “Perhaps if Jamie had been found earlier, this wouldn’t have happened.

“The more people who come forward the better so the police can find the timeline of everything that has happened from morning until his death.

“We need to get justice for Jamie.”

Forbes family’s heartbreak

The fresh tragedy comes so soon after they lost their mum, Carol-anne back in 2020.

Lyndsay-anne went on to say how valued he was as an uncle.

“Our Jamie was special to us. He was a big brother to five younger siblings, and was an amazing uncle to his niece and nephews,” she continued.

“He was a son, a grandson, a nephew and a cousin to many. Jamie was loved more than life itself.

“As a family, getting justice for Jamie is our priority and to give him the send off he deserves.

“Forever and a day Jamie. Never above you, never below you, always right beside you.

“You are safe with mum now.”