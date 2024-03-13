Scots Lib Dem leader says north-east voters will understand need to tax energy giants

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton says his party supports the extension of the windfall tax on the profits of energy giants.

It leaves the SNP as the only party opposed to the move after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced it would be extended to 2028.

In an interview with The Stooshie – the P&J’s politics podcast – Mr Cole-Hamilton said “fair minded” voters would accept why government is asking energy companies to pay their “fair share”.

He added: “The SNP have claimed that they don’t support that. I don’t understand how they square that with their Green partners.

“The SNP are trying to suggest that the funding settlement is not adequate as it is. I don’t understand how their sums can stack up considering the UK government have priced in this extension to the windfall tax into their financial work.

“How the SNP can square that financial conundrum?

“I regret to say, I rather suspect this is Humza Yousaf telling people in the north east in seats he’s worried about losing what he thinks they want to hear.”

He also set out how he believes key seats in the Highlands will help his party oust the SNP as the third largest party in Westminster.

The status affords the leader of party with the third highest number of MPs the right to grill the Prime Minister each week.

Mr Cole-Hamilton told The Stooshie that his party would not help a minority Conservative Party into government like they did in 2010.

Alex Cole-Hamilton also discussed:

His relationship with UK party leader Ed Davy, and how he can influence the party

How voters can back his party to send a message to the UK and Scottish governments

His relationship with the Labour Party, and how we works with their MSPs in Holyrood

Listen to our interview with Alex Cole-Hamilton on The Stooshie here.